9-17 AlzTN-TeamKickoff.jpg

Team captains for the upcoming Plateau Walk & Parade to Make Alzheimer’s a Memory recently met to kick off their fundraising efforts for 2022. The event is set Sept. 17, but teams will be working throughout the fall to raise funds for Alzheimer’s research and support services.

Alzheimer’s Tennessee recently held a Team Captain Kick-Off for the upcoming Annual Plateau Walk & Parade to Make Alzheimer’s a Memory. 

The event is an awareness and fundraiser for the organization and will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 at Legends in Fairfield Glade.

Organizers encourage families to join in honor or memory of loved ones. 

Wear purple and orange, decorate your vehicle, dress up your pets and join everyone for entertainment by an Elvis tribute artist. 

The fun will begin at 10 a.m. and the parade at noon. 

Funds stay local and go to support the mission of Alzheimer’s Tennessee: To serve those facing Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, to promote brain health through education and to champion global research, prevention and treatment efforts. 

Register online at www.alzTennessee.org/PlateauWalk and start fundraising today. 

For more info, call the Cumberland Office at 931-526-8010.

Tags

Trending Video