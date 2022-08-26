Alzheimer’s Tennessee recently held a Team Captain Kick-Off for the upcoming Annual Plateau Walk & Parade to Make Alzheimer’s a Memory.
The event is an awareness and fundraiser for the organization and will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 at Legends in Fairfield Glade.
Organizers encourage families to join in honor or memory of loved ones.
Wear purple and orange, decorate your vehicle, dress up your pets and join everyone for entertainment by an Elvis tribute artist.
The fun will begin at 10 a.m. and the parade at noon.
Funds stay local and go to support the mission of Alzheimer’s Tennessee: To serve those facing Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, to promote brain health through education and to champion global research, prevention and treatment efforts.
Register online at www.alzTennessee.org/PlateauWalk and start fundraising today.
For more info, call the Cumberland Office at 931-526-8010.
