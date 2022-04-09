The 2022 Veterans Parade Committee is seeking community help with leadership positions for the next event.
While there have been volunteers come forward, the committee is in need of individuals willing to lead teams.
While the committee has a plan based on last year’s parade, many of the veterans who lead these positions in 2018 and 2022 are not returning as they wish to participate in the parade but were unable to do so due to their volunteer commitments.
Position needs include:
• A logistics leader to coordinate parade entrants and related event-day organizing.
• A promotional leader to coordinate press releases across all media and electronic outlets.
• A staffing leader to coordinate volunteers and delegate the additions to their best use.
Anyone interested in taking on these critical roles is asked to attend the next meeting at 6:30 p.m. April 12 at American Legion Post 163, 1446 S. Main St., next to Central Baptist Church.
Meetings are the second Tuesday of each month at the same location and time unless otherwise posted.
Contact John Conor, 2022 Veterans Parade coordinator, at 931-202-1151 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.