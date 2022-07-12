Alzheimer’s Tennessee will host a team captain kick-off for its 2022 Plateau Walk and Parade from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. July 28 in Building 1 at Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Crossville, 910 Miller Ave.
The kickoff gives team captains the opportunity to learn about upcoming fundraising and awareness event for Alzheimer’s Tennessee, which serves those facing Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.
Teams work to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Tennessee leading up to the fall walk and parade.
Parade brochures, posters and yard signs will be available. Also available will be order forms for sellable merchandise and Mums for Memories.
RSVP by July 21 to receive a free boxed lunch to go by calling 931-526-8010 or email lynn.drew@TNalz.org.
The 2022 Plateau Walk and Parade is set Sept. 17 at Legends in Fairfield Glade.
Registration and festivities begin at 10 a.m., and the parade begins at noon.
