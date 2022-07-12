“Our goal is to address food insecurity among TCAT students, as well as the community at large,” said Jena DeMars, marketing and industrial relations Coordinator at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Crossville campus. “We strive to model and encourage agricultural practices for families to consider implementing in their futures.”
Since 2016, when they were awarded a $17,639 Lowe’s grant, the school has been the home of a community garden.
What began as a way to provide the youth of Cumberland County with education and information about health and nutrition has transformed into much more.
Since its inception, it’s been partly used as a “therapy garden”—a place where students and staff alike can go to escape daily stresses—and partly as a means to provide fresh produce for those who need it the most.
They do this by hosting an in-person food drive each and every fall, as well as adding some of the produce to their Grab n’ Go station that was started in December 2021. There, TCAT students can take any food or hygienic products that they need and donate what they can, when they can—no questions asked.
Recently, in their partnership with UT Extension and the Cumberland County Health Department, the school has been provided with tomato, squash, zucchini and pepper plants to help kick-start this year’s garden.
But besides providing the community with a source of fresh produce, the garden is also an incredible opportunity for students enrolled under Tennessee Promise.
Those in any of the 17 programs on the TCAT Crossville campus are encouraged to participate in the tending of the garden beds and the plants within them. Time spent helping can actually be counted toward your required volunteer hours. This gives students the ability to earn their hours without ever having to leave the campus.
“We wanted to provide an educational, outdoor experience as well as volunteer opportunities for those who’d be interested in gardening,” said DeMars.
In the future, the school hopes to introduce a canning class for those interested, in addition to growing their Grab n’ Go station in 2023. At the same time, they also hope to be able to add four more beds to their garden.
Some of those who’ve supported TCAT Crossville’s community garden include Lake Tansi Exchange Club, David Robbins, Cumberland County Republican Women’s Club and CipherTek Systems, LLC.
