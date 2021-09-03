Screen Shot 2021-08-31 at 10.39.58 AM copy.jpg

On Aug. 18, Cliff Wightman, Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Crossville president, welcomed maintenance supervisors, human resources and managers to the first industry council meeting hosted by TCAT Crossville.

The meeting focused on co-op and internship opportunities the college offers. 

Wightman also discussed the specialized training options for business and industry. 

Council members will meet three times a year. 

The purpose is to provide support and resources to all members that will ultimately impact the overall workforce of the Upper Cumberland. 

Thank you again to the following partners for participating:

American Job Center

Chamber of Commerce

CoLinx LLC

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

Cumberland County Schools CTE 

Crossville Inc.

Durable Products Inc.

Manchester Tank and Equipment

Mizkan Crossville

StonePeak Ceramics

Uplands Village 

Volunteer Energy Cooperative

Business and industry interested in attending future meetings may contact jena.demars@tcatcrossville.edu.

