On Aug. 18, Cliff Wightman, Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Crossville president, welcomed maintenance supervisors, human resources and managers to the first industry council meeting hosted by TCAT Crossville.
The meeting focused on co-op and internship opportunities the college offers.
Wightman also discussed the specialized training options for business and industry.
Council members will meet three times a year.
The purpose is to provide support and resources to all members that will ultimately impact the overall workforce of the Upper Cumberland.
Thank you again to the following partners for participating:
American Job Center
Chamber of Commerce
CoLinx LLC
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office
Cumberland County Schools CTE
Crossville Inc.
Durable Products Inc.
Manchester Tank and Equipment
Mizkan Crossville
StonePeak Ceramics
Uplands Village
Volunteer Energy Cooperative
Business and industry interested in attending future meetings may contact jena.demars@tcatcrossville.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.