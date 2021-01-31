Due to the COVID situation, new IRS and Tax-Aide requirements will be in place for all Tax-Aide sites. The models of operations place restrictions on how the program can serve clients, requiring them to move to a completely virtual tax preparation platform. Under current guidelines, there will be no person-to-person tax preparation. Only minimal personal contact to review and scan your tax documents is allowed. Stringent safety precautions will be taken during this process to ensure the safety of both taxpayers and preparers.
Additionally, their sites will not be opening Feb. 1 as usual. However, they plan to operate this year provided they can meet all mandated requirements. When that occurs, the group will submit another notice for publication which will explain when and how to make an appointment.
If you are comfortable preparing your own tax return, free tax preparation programs will be available through the IRS website (irs.gov), or you may search “IRS Free File” to find an option for your circumstances and income level. These programs may not be available yet, due to modeling of recent tax law changes, but will be soon.
