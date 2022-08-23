The quilt top is done, now what do I do?
This is the class that’ll help you finish your quilt, taught by Jane Tavernier. You will learn how to put the quilt top, backing and batting together as you get ready for the quilting process. A demonstration of both hand and machine quilting will be provided, as well as a discussion of what batting to use and when.
A sewing machine in good working order, with machine manual and walking foot as well as filled bobbins are required if you want to machine quilt.
A quilting hoop with hand quilting thread is required if you want to hand quilt.
Finishing a quilt using binding will be discussed also.
Supplies are available from instructor.
At the end of class, you’ll have a finished sample to take home for future reference.
The class will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 1 to 3 p.m. A fee of $20 is required for participation and the (optional) kit fee will be an additional $15.
Bring your quilt top and materials to finish your quilt.
Please register and pay for class in advance. Class size is limited, so be sure to sign up early.
All classes are located at The Rainbow’s End, 25 Peavine Plaza, Peavine Rd., Crossville, TN.
Store hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., you can call at 931-484-9600.
