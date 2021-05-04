The Dogwood Exchange is excited to announce its’ second ‘Beginner Quilt Making’ class series. This series will be held in June. Taught by Jane Tavernier, who has been teaching quilting and sewing classes for more than 30 years and has won many awards, she will share her love of quilting with her students.
Tavernier will walk students through the steps of designing a quilt, choosing the right fabrics, piecing the top of the quilt, quilting the quilt and finishing the quilt. This class has 42-hour sessions with each class building skills for the next session.
The class will meet from 10 a.m. to noon on June 9, 10, 16 and 17.
A kit with supplies for the class can be purchased from the instructor at the first class for $10 or you can supply your own materials. If you choose to purchase your kit – please email Tavernier at jtdecorator@comcast.net after registering for the class so that your kit will be ready for you.
The cost of the class is $60. Pre-registration is required. To register, go to www.dogwoodexchange.com. For more info, call 931-787-5838.
The Dogwood Exchange is at 92 E. First Street in Crossville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.