Jane Tavernier, award-winning fabric artist and Fairfield Glade Art Guild member, will be teaching a three-session class called “Basic Quilting.”
This class is great for all level of sewers: those who want to learn a new skill or advance in their sewing as well as for the sewer who would like to learn basic quilting. Quilting can be very artistic and rewarding.
For this class, students will need a sewing machine in good working condition. Students will need to bring their own fabrics and sewing notions.A supply list of suggested fabrics will be available at the Art Guild when you sign up and pay for class.
To finish a project by the end of the class, homework will be required.
The class will meet Tuesday, Oct. 6, through Thursday, Oct. 8, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Class fee is $90 for members and $105 for guests. The maximum class size is eight students (space is limited) so register early at the PCAC, located at 451 Lakeview Dr. in Fairfield Glade or call 931-707-7249.
Tavernier received an Associate Degree from Schoolcraft Community College and a Bachelor from Eastern Michigan University. Tavernier has been teaching quilting and sewing classes for more than thirty years and has won awards from the Art Guild, the Cumberland County Fair and various other quilt shows.
Her preferences for her work are fabric and multi-media where she mixes fabric with other media.
