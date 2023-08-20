Downtown Crossville, Inc. will again welcome residents to sample the best food and drink in the area during the 2023 Taste of Crossville Sept. 7 beginning at 6 p.m.
The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Main St. in front of the Crossville Depot.
Tickets are $25 in advance.
Taste of Crossville will feature a number of area restaurants, caterers, breweries, wineries and speciality shops with a variety of food and drinks.
The event supports Downtown Crossville Inc. DCI sponsors the popular Thursdays at the Amp summer concert series, free downtown walking tours, the annual downtown tours for fourth-grade students, historic restoration projects and seasonal decorations.
Tickets may be purchased online at downtown-crossville.ticketleap.com or at the Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce and The Center at Fairfield Glade.
The event often sells out, so everyone is encouraged to get their tickets early.
If available, tickets will be offered at the gate for $30 each.
