The Lake Tansi Women’s Group will meet Dec. 6 at 11:30 a.m. for their Holiday/Christmas dinner. It will take place at Lake Tansi Restaurant, and the food will be a buffet put on by the restaurant for $20 a person. Beef or chicken will be the main dish, with various other sides available. Roger Pulley will be singing. Guests are welcome. If there are any questions, contact Laura at 541-425-0197.
Tansi Women to meet Dec. 6
