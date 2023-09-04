The Plateau PC Users Group (PPCUG) will meet Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Christ Lutheran Church, on the corner of Snead and Lakeview in Fairfield Glade. The meeting will start at 3 p.m. The regular question and answer session will follow the main presentation at 4 p.m.
George Sengstock will present “Tips and techniques to tame your e-mail wasteland.” Turn that abysmal Inbox into a usable space.
PPCUG is dedicated to helping its members and the community better enjoy the use of personal computers and related technology. Visitors are always welcome at our meetings, which are held on the second Tuesday of the month. A $3 guest fee will be collected from all non-PPCUG members. Annual dues are $24 for individuals, and $30 for couples and are prorated quarterly. For more information and to read the latest version of our newsletter, the Gazette, visit our website at http://www.ppcuginc.com or call George Sengstock, president, at 931-224-760-3948, between the hours of 9 a.m.-5 p.m. only, please.
