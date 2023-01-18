The public is welcome to join a Chart Your Course 2023, Book Club Workshop using John C. Maxwell’s book, Wisdom on Leadership (2020, 207 pages).
Maxwell is a No. 1 New York Times bestselling author, and this little red book contains 102 quotes to unlock the reader’s potential.
The workshop will be 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday Jan. 19, at Lake Tansi’s Hiawatha.
Participants who do not have the book can pick up a new copy of the book at the Thunderbird for a $1 non-refundable donation to the Friends of the Art Circle Public Library.
Those participating are asked to read the book and jot down words and/or quotes in advance of the meeting.
The focus of this workshop is to create intentions for how participants can lead their lives to unfold in 2023.
The goal is to set intentions focused around important key areas, such as health, relationships, career/work, prosperity, home and good feelings, to invite them into one’s life.
There’s also a hope to cultivate more: joy, happiness, gratitude, appreciation, abundance and love.
Participants are asked to bring a journal/notepad and pen.
The course is led by Sunshine Dawn; email her at dawnvib@gmail.com for information.
Participants are also asked to bring holiday gifts they received that don’t speak to them. Maybe someone else would love them — and it’s a great way to recycle.
