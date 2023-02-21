The Tennessee Trails Association Plateau Chapter hikers are adding new Cumberland County, walk-at-your-pace hikes that are typically one- to three-miles in length. If you have participated in the annual Cumberland County Marathon at any time you will know these trails located in and around Crossville.
One of the chapter members will lead each hike. These walks/hikes are designed for beginners and folks who don’t have a Iot of time to travel to distant trails, or folks who want to get outdoors for the exercise. Walking on trails is much kinder on knee and hip joints than walking on hard pavement.
All of the chapter’s hikes can be found in the Chronicle Scene section calendar, on their website at tennesseetrails.org/chapters/plateau-chapter or on the Facebook group page TTA Plateau Chapter Crossville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.