The Happy Heart Travelers of the 127 South Senior Center are sponsoring three big trips this year. The first is to Orlando and Cocoa Beach, FL, on April 20-25. This is a great trip which includes five nights lodging, including three consecutive nights in the Orlando area, eight meals, admission to the Holy Land Experience — ancient Jerusalem recreated in Orlando. The group will also visit the historic Cocoa Beach Pier, admission to the Exploration Tower, admission to Gatorland, including a nature boardwalk, train ride and alligator show. This trip also includes admission to Morse Museum and the beautiful Tiffany Chapel and a visit to Florida’s Museum of Natural History.
Cost is $600 which includes tips for the driver and guides.
The second trip is a nine-day trip to Mount Rushmore, the Badlands and Black Hills of South Dakota on July 11-19, 2020. This trip includes transportation; eight nights lodging, including four consecutive nights in South Dakota; 14 meals, including eight breakfasts and six dinners; a visit to the Mount Rushmore National Memorial and Crazy Horse Memorial; a tour of Wildlife Loop Road at Custer State Park; a guided tour of Deadwood plus gaming at a Deadwood casino; a visit to the Badlands National Park and much more. Cost of this trip is $925 and includes tips for driver and guides.
The third trip is to Hawaii for 10 days, Nov. 5-14, 2020. The group will fly from Nashville to Honolulu. Participants will spend two nights in Waikiki Beach, visit the Arizona Memorial, Pearl Harbor and tour Honolulu. You will also spend a day at the Polynesian Cultural Center enjoying fascinating shows and a fabulous luau for dinner. The next day, guests will board a Norwegian Cruise of America for a seven-day cruise of the other islands, Maui, Hawaii, the Napali coast and Oahu. You will enjoy stops and two overnights at these islands. This is a wonderful trip and the cost depends on what type of cabin on the ship you choose. Call Jan Neitzke for a flyer on this trip and information on other trips at 931-248-2442.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.