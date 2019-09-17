Foo Fighters, The Killers, Keith Urban, will headline the annual Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival in Franklin. Some of the additional performers include Butch Walker, Donovan Woods, Shawn James, Wynonna & The Big Noise, Shooter Jennings and Jill Andrews.
Now in its fifth year, the festival takes place this year Saturday, Sept. 21, and Sunday, Sept. 22, at The Park at Harlinsdale in Franklin. The annual music festival offers two unforgettable days of music, art, food, beverages and culture.
As in the first four years of the festival, the Crossville Chronicle will offer coverage of the event with various updates on social media and after the annual music and cultural festival.
The 2019 lineup:
Saturday will feature performances from The Killers, Keith Urban, Leon Bridges, The Head & The Heart, Lauren Daigle, Phosphorescent, Better Than Ezra, Edie Brickell and New Bohemians, Karl Denson, The War and Treaty, The Wild Reeds, Lucie Silvas, Butch Walker, Donovan Woods, Songhoy Blues, Stephen Kellogg, Kacy & Clayton, The Watson Twins, Anna Rose and Shawn James.
Sunday performances will include Foo Fighters, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, +LIVE+, Jenny Lewis, Wynonna & The Big Noise, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Rayland Baxter, Justin Townes Earle, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Adia Victoria, Molly Tuttle, Shooter Jennings, Caroline Rose, Devon Gilfillian, The Dip, Cedric Burnside, Jill Andrews, J.P. Harris, Vincent Neil Emerson, Mando Saenz, Anna Shoemaker and Chloe Gendrow.
“I grew up going to Jazz Fest where you could hear all genres of music from pop to country, rock to southern gospel and have incredible food. But nothing like that really existed here in Middle Tennessee,” shares Pilgrimage partner and Better Than Ezra co-founding vocalist, guitarist and songwriter Kevin Griffin. “We are so proud of this year’s lineup. It really showcases the diversity of sounds coming from Music City and all in a family-friendly environment with the best artisans and makers and cuisine in one place.”
Pilgrimage will again feature Maker’s Village to spotlight local and regional craft vendors and Bell’s Brewery Craft Beer Hall with televised SEC and NFL football games. Attendees can also experience the Millville, TN, Market as well as the Farm to Turntable Food Truck Park featuring local food trucks including bars and a shaded center court. Between sets, celebrate the musical heritage of the Deep South with the Americana Music Triangle Experience.
Festival-goers can plan their trip to Franklin as well as get more information and lodging suggestions at visitfranklin.com.
Single-day Pilgrimage tickets with general admission prices begin at $130 + taxes and fees. Children age 10 and younger get in free when accompanied by an adult Pilgrimage pass.
Two-day festival passes are priced at $210. Two-Day Franklin Synergy Bank VIP Village passes are priced at $975. Two-Day passes for the Grand Champion Experience with Blackberry Farm are priced at $2,500 + taxes and fees. In addition to exclusive live performances and artist meet and greets each day, Grand Champion pass holders will enjoy an exciting culinary journey with farm-to-table bites provided by Blackberry Farm as well as a mixology experience and stage-front viewing.
To purchase, or for more information including a complete list of ticket amenities, visit pilgrimagefestival.com/tickets.
The festival continues to drive tourism dollars to Williamson County and the Pilgrimage Foundation, the festival’s non-profit arm, donating a portion of each ticket sale to benefit the City of Franklin and Friends of Franklin Parks.
In addition, a portion of ticket sales will also benefit MusiCares, a nonprofit organization that was established by the Recording Academy to provide a wide range of emergency financial assistance and addiction recovery resources to members of the music community.
New to this year’s festival, Pilgrimage welcomes additional community charity partners BrightStone, GraceWorks Ministries, High Hopes Development Center and Mercy Community Healthcare.
Longtime community partners including Americana Music Triangle, Friends of Franklin Parks, MusiCares, Dark Horse Institute, City of Franklin and Williamson County Chamber of Commerce.
Pilgrimage also welcomes back returning sponsors: Solo Cup, Franklin Synergy Bank, Vanderbilt Health, ASCAP, JTV, Jesse W. Couch Foundation, Maui Jim, School of Rock, Scout’s Barbershop and YETI.
The festival will also offers attendees best-in-class food and beverage for purchase.
Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival has also partnered with Twice Daily, a convenience and fuel retailer serving Middle Tennessee, to help reduce the carbon footprint of the festival. Through Twice Daily Thrive, Twice Daily’s reduced emissions program, carbon emissions generated from the two-day event will be measured and negative impacts on the environment will be neutralized through investments in certified carbon offset projects.
Having already planted more than 14,500 trees in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, the Twice Daily Thrive program will also make the Pilgrimage Festival a greener, earth-friendly experience for all. Patrons of Pilgrimage Festival are contributing to an effort of sustainability simply by attending.
“We are proud to make Pilgrimage Festival more sustainable through this partnership with the Twice Daily Thrive program. Preserving our environment for future generations to enjoy is a responsibility we all need to contribute toward,” said Griffin, event founder. “And because the rolling Tennessee hills where the event is held is such a special place, it is serendipitous for us to partner with a local company with such a deep dedication to serving Middle Tennessee.”
The Twice Daily Thrive™ program will track emissions by measuring energy usage throughout all areas of the festival, including fuel and energy usage via generators, foot traffic and lights, and in turn, make investments in certified carbon-offset projects, like reforestation, wildlife protection and renewable energy initiatives.
For more information about this year’s Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival, or to purchase tickets and passes, visit www.pilgrimagefestival.com.
