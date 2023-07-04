Bodacious bubbles! A youth production performed by youth, Cumberland County Playhouse’s “The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition” is parting seas now through Aug. 19.
And it’s a shell of a show!
Directed by Weslie Webster, you’ll see all your favorites — both characters and kids — on the Playhouse Mainstage: SpongeBob (Zoey Detweiler), Patrick Star (Peyton Lee), Sandy Cheeks (Kyra Crosby), Squidward (Kendall Walker), Mr. Krabs (Noah Tolbert), Pearl Krabs (Italiana Davis), Sheldon J. Plankton (Robert Walker), Karen Plankton (Ella Mitchell), Perch Perkins (Mahala Lantry), Mayor of Bikini Bottom (Sophie Simmons), Old Man Jenkins (James Ramsey), Larry the Lobster (Luke Smith), Mrs. Puff (Ava Whittaker), Patchy the Pirate (Zolah Beeler) along with all the community sea creatures, townsfish, sardines and jellyfish completing the cast.
Funnily enough, of all the Millennials and Generation Zs on social media who put “works at the Krusty Krab” on their profiles (it’s a thing), the kid-cast of CCP’s “The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition” can now actually say they do!
The storyline follows a trio best friends, SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy, who ride the adventure wave to save Bikini Bottom from the underwater volcano threatening to demolish their town. Adding to the plot twist, Sheldon J. Plankton and Karen have a diabolical scheme to take advantage of the crisis.
Spoiler alert: friendship wins. But, the journey to learning what’s important is one worth taking.
Zoey Detweiler is charismatic as SpongeBob. Peyton Lee is the perfect Patrick, emulating his voice and mannerisms and truly bringing the character to life. Kyra Crosby brings an edifying energy to the stage as Sandy along with her charming, newfound Texan accent. Kendall Walker makes Squidward look good as she employs many of her disciplines as a well-rounded young performer to take on the multi-dynamic role.
Y’all, seriously, take this statement to heart: Robert Walker as Plankton in a rap number. There are so many more words I could say about it, but I don’t want to do it an injustice. Other than to say that was some of the best fun to watch, I advise that it’s better to see and experience it for yourself. Italiana Davis reigns over the stage as Pearl Krabs with her epic voice in a solo that will certainly “crab” your attention.
There is no shortage of talent in this cast. The range of skills the all-youth cast displays in this production adds so much action, fun and imagination to the show. The music is epic, the choreography is contagious, the kids are incredible and I was thoroughly entertained, even as a SpongeBob parent and not necessarily a fan. Since my kids are fans, I had watched enough “SpongeBob” to know enough about the characters and the general storyline. I didn’t think I’d enjoy the show as much as I did. It’s well written, super fun to watch and the comedy is wonderfully well-played.
This show is suitable for all ages and, more than that, would entertain all ages.
My advice is for you to immediately grab your shell phone, call the box office at 931-484-5000 to reserve your tickets for this oceanic adventure you won’t soon forget!
Or visit www.ccplayhouse.com for show times and ticket information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.