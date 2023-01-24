Join pastor Andy Aikens as he embarks on a journey of reading legendary classics and discussing their significance. The series starts with The Odyssey by Homer (translated by Emily Wilson). Register at the Library or call 931-484-6790. The discussions will be held in the Cumberland Room at the Library on Wednesdays starting Feb. 8 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Cost of the book is $13.
Great New Books
The World and All That It Holds by Alexander Hemon
In 1914 Sarajevo, gentle-souled Rafael Pinto pounds herbs in his pharmacy until war explodes with Archduke Franz Ferdinand’s assassination and he finds himself in the trenches. He’s attracted to and protected by man-of-action Osman. The two desert the trenches, countering spies and Bolsheviks along the way. And in travels far and wide (even to Shanghai), Rafael is sustained by his love for Osman. From National Book Award/National Book Critics Circle finalist Hemon.
Start, Stay, or Leave: The Art of Decision Making by Trey Gowdy
The Fox News host and #1 New York Times bestselling author of Doesn’t Hurt to Ask shares his trusted framework for decision-making, a game-changing method for anyone at a crossroads in life.
Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love by Mike Pompeo
Mike Pompeo is the only person ever to have served as both America’s most senior diplomat and the head of its premier espionage agency. As the only four-year national security member of President Trump’s Cabinet, he worked to impose crushing pressure on the Islamic Republic of Iran, avert a nuclear crisis with North Korea, deliver unmatched support for Israel and bring peace to the Middle East. Drawing on his commitment to America’s founding principles and his Christian faith, his efforts to promote religious freedom around the world were unequaled in American diplomatic history. Most importantly, he led a much-needed generational transformation of America’s relationship with China.
The House at the End of the World by Dean Koontz
Soon no one on Earth will have a place to hide in this novel about fears known and unknown. In retreat from a devastating loss and crushing injustice, Katie lives alone in a fortress like stone house on Jacob’s Ladder Island. Once a rising star in the art world, she finds refuge in her painting. The neighboring island of Ringrock houses a secret, a government research facility. And now two agents have arrived on Jacob’s Ladder in search of someone—or something—they refuse to identify. Although an air of menace hangs over these men, an infinitely greater threat has arrived. One so strange even the island animals are in a state of high alarm. Katie soon finds herself in an epic and terrifying battle with a mysterious enemy. But Katie’s not alone after all, a brave young girl appears out of the violent squall. As Katie and her companion struggle across a dark and eerie landscape, against them is an omnipresent terror that could bring about the end of the world.
The Devil’s Ransom by Brad Taylor
A highly placed officer in the American intelligence community has apparently turned traitor, and Logan along with his Taskforce colleagues have a very small amount of time in which to identify and stop the individual. Like the earlier installments, this one has a lot of action.
Libraries=Information
Sleeping with your partner is good for you. Compared with sleeping alone, sleeping with a romantic partner was associated with longer and deeper sleep, less fatigue, better mood, lower stress and greater relationship satisfaction. But having children sleep in your bed had the opposite effect, more stress and sleep disruption.
Since travel creates one of the biggest carbon footprints a person can have, consider easy switches to help lighten the emissions caused by hopping on a plane. First, opt for coach class versus first class. A first-class seat has four times the carbon emissions of economy, since the seating takes up more room. Opt for newer aircraft, since they are truly the most efficient. And go nonstop whenever possible, nearly a quarter of fuel is used for takeoff and landing. So, fewer stops means a better fuel economy.
Library Laugh I
Five out of four people admit they’re bad with fractions!
Stingy Schobel Says
Homes with well-maintained trees sell for up to 15% more than similar homes without trees. Large shade trees and trees with flowers or fruit—white firs, Colorado blue spruces, American beeches and sugar maples—are particularly valued. Different trees will have different values in different areas. Poorly maintained trees that block views or require a lot of care can hurt a home’s resale value. Ask local landscapers which trees are best to choose and where they should be planted.
Library Laugh II
What would the opposite of a cold front be?
A warm back!
Commented
