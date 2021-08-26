The Fairfield Glade Hiking Group has planned hikes on Fridays starting Sept. 3 through Nov. 19. In September the scheduled Friday hikes are some of those listed in the Cumberland County Hiking Marathon. Anyone interested in hiking in the beautiful mountains of Tennessee is welcome. Hikers will meet at the pavilion near the parking lot in Fairfield Glade at the corner of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. to form car pools and receive information about the hike. Departure is at 8 a.m. It is the policy to reimburse the driver you may ride with for gas and the amount is determined by the distance traveled.
The following is the tentative schedule of Friday hikes.
• Sept. 3 — Head of the Sequatchie (3.2 miles) and CMSP Storybook Trail (1.2)
• Sept. 10 — Ozone Falls (2.0) and Black Mountain Loop (2.0)
• Sept. 17 — Soldiers Beach Trail (1.7) and Maryetta Trail (1.7)
• Sept. 24 — St. Raphael Meditation Trail (1.0) and Woodlawn Loop and Little Obed Trail (2.6)
These trails total 15.4 miles. The additional 10.8 miles required to complete the marathon must be on the hiker’s own time. Additionally, there will be the following FG hikes on Tuesday mornings, which if completed, along with the Friday hikes, would comprise the complete marathon. Tuesday hikes meet at the Square at 9 a.m.
• Sept. 7 — Overlook Trail (1.9) and Library Trail (1.0)
• Sept. 14 — Yellow Trail (2.9)
• Sept. 21 — Red Trail (3.0)
• Sept. 28 — Kirkstone Trail (2.0)
If you have questions about the Friday hikes, please contact Bob Obohoski at 931-456-4282.
