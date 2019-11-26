Tennessee State Parks is set to build on its record-setting numbers of participants in its Signature Hike Series this year with free After-Thanksgiving Hikes at all state parks Nov.
29.
The state parks, friends of the parks groups, and the Tennessee State Natural Areas will host hikes, interpretive programs and stewardship projects for all ages the day after Thanksgiving.
Cumberland Mountain State Park’s Black Friday Hike starts at 10 a.m. Hikers are asked to meet at the restaurant terrace for an easy 2-mile hike along the Pioneer Short Loop Trail.
The hike is perfect for the whole family. More than 100 hikers participated in last year’s Black Friday Hike.
Hikers will also visit the park’s new Interpretive Museum for a talk about Cumberland Mountain State Park’s history.
Hikers are advised to bring water and wear sturdy shoes and appropriate clothing.
They are reminded that temperatures can be chilly on the Cumberland Plateau this time of year.
The After-Thanksgiving Hikes are the last of the five Signature Hikes this year.
They follow successful First Day Hikes, Spring Hikes, National Trails Day Hikes, and National Public Lands Day Hikes.
Thus far this year, the state parks have had more than 6,500 participants in the hikes, which have far exceeded the 3,242 participants in 2018.
Tennessee State Parks offer a variety of hikes.
With more than 1,000 miles of trails, ranging from easy paved trails to rugged backcountry trails, the state parks have something for everyone.
For more information about the hikes visit https://tnstateparks.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.