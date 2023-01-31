The Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center is offering a series of classes designed to expand your research experience in the field of family genealogy. These classes will be held on select Saturdays in February and March from 10 a.m. to noon. Call 931-450-2006 to reserve your spot.
KidBits Preschool Storytime with Miss Patty will be held each Tuesday in February at 10 a.m. in the Cumberland Meeting Room. This is a wonderful way for children and parents to interact with others. Come and enjoy!
Great New Books
Exiles by Jane Harper
In Harper’s third Aaron Falk series installment (after The Dry and Force of Nature), the detective is with Greg Raco’s family in the wine country of South Australia, having been invited to attend the christening of Raco’s son, who is also Falk’s godson. But the gathering has a dark cloud over it, as one member of the family, Kim Gillespie, disappeared the previous summer from the local food and wine festival, leaving her infant daughter alone in her stroller. It is widely believed that Kim took her own life by jumping into the local reservoir; her body was never found, though one of her shoes was.
Kim’s teenage daughter, Zoe, has never believed that version of events, and Zoe and her friend Joel, who lost his father several years earlier in an unsolved hit-and-run accident, hope to find more information by making an appeal at this year’s festival. Falk gets pulled into the investigation, making a connection with the earlier case as well. There is no shortage of suspects, motives or inexplicable evidence, giving Falk plenty of work to do, and the eventual answers to the deaths are both very believable and deeply sad.
Maame by Jessica George
For the past eight years, Maddie has been the primary caretaker for her father, who is suffering from a severe case of Parkinson’s. She sacrificed her chance to move away to college, chase her dream career, and pursue a romantic relationship while her mother spent year-long stints in Ghana managing the family business, and her brother did his own thing. But when her mother returns and suggests Maddie move out while she takes care of her husband, Maddie is confronted with an adolescence’s worth of milestones and no guidance on where to start.
George’s first novel is a new adult coming-of-age story written for a generation who has grown more accustomed to seeking out advice from strangers on the internet than from those they see every day. George illustrates the complexities of navigating two cultures and rising from the pressure of other people’s expectations beautifully. This is a clever and deeply moving debut.
The Love You Save: A Memoir by Goldie Taylor
When a book is compared to Maya Angelou’s I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings and Tara Westover’s Educated, it has to deliver. Political journalist/activist Taylor’s memoir does just that, with its forthright prose and clear, insightful observations about experiencing and learning from trauma. The memoir reads almost like a novel, and each voice that emerges through the dialogue shimmers with complexity, making Taylor’s memoir richly evocative, harrowing, and beautiful, despite the dark traumas and acts of violence the story exposes. The author’s syntax explodes on the pages: short sentences make it impossible to look away from ruptures and pain, while longer passages suggest nuanced thoughts and complex feelings.
Library Laugh I
Why did the man hide his money in the freezer? Because he wanted cold hard cash!
Libraries=
Information
Vaseline to the rescue! You can fix many household problems with petroleum jelly—more familiarly known as Vaseline. Furniture—rub some petroleum jelly into the stain with a soft cloth, and wipe off (leave some on overnight if it’s a particularly stubborn stain. Squirrel deterrent—greasing the pole to your bird feeder makes it harder for the squirrels to raid seeds. De-squeak door hinges—petroleum jelly on hinges works just as well as WD-40. Protect dog’s paws—before a snowy walk, massage a bit on your dog’s foot pads to help reduce the irritation from chemicals and salt used in winter.
Library Laugh II
What do you call someone with a nose but no body? Nobody knows.
Stingy Schobel Says
Renting a car? Consider getting a loss damage waiver (LDW), an agreement that you will not be responsible for the rental loss of value after an accident. In addition to being responsible for damages in case of an accident, you may be responsible for the car’s diminished resale value. You likely agreed to pay for this when signing the paperwork to rent the car. Waivers available from the rental agency typically cost about $30 a day. Some personal vehicle insurance policies cover diminished value of a rental car. Check with your insurer.
