I was born and raised on the Cumberland Plateau. I’ve lived here all my life. Since I can remember, or at least since I could read, I’d longed to take the advice of the barns I saw along nearly every roadway I’ve ever traveled in Tennessee and neighboring states to “See Rock City.”
It only took me 40 years to finally do it.
Often it can escape us residents to take advantage of the sights and scenery directly around us. It’s easy to take for granted those things so nearby that bring so many visitors from other states. One of my resolutions is to take in more “Tennesscenery,” and share how broad and beautiful our home state is with my kids.
On fall break last year, the kids and I decided to take day trips and play the tourist instead of going on a destination vacation.
With three kids still at home, each could suggest a day trip. My second-born, Zeke, was turning 20 that week and his trip choice was to take the family to Knoxville Zoo for his birthday. We all agreed to dedicate one of our vacation days to the zoo.
My third-born, Zolah, wanted to leave the state. I get it. There’s something romantic and almost exotic about crossing state lines. She’s a lot like me. A few times a year, my wanderlust kicks up, and I get a wild hair to go; no plan, no trajectory, no destination – I just have to go. It is not uncommon for me to rally the kids and tell them, “Pack a bag. We’re running away.” My husband, Alfred, gets nervous when I don’t have a plan and we’re about to launch. (You’d think he’d be used to it by now.) Since he wouldn’t be with us, Alfred said he’d rather we didn’t leave the state. Zolah and I just looked at each other, rolled our eyes and giggled – good ole Dad.
My youngest, Zuranda, advised that we should take one of our days and see Rock City, highly recommending it after she’d earned a field trip there with her class earlier in the semester. She could not believe it when she found out I had never been. Apparently, I was “too old to have never been to Rock City.”
I always intended to go, but it was easy to take for granted with the “it would always be there, I will see it one-day” mentality. Zuranda convinced us to see Rock City as the classic barn advertisements suggested. We decided to make it a whole day and double up with a little combo trip to visit Rock City and then Ruby Falls. The kids had never been to Ruby Falls, and I had only been once when I was 18.
As a family of rock admirers, we’ve collected rocks from just about everywhere we’ve gone, tokens of our adventures all over the Southeast, from the banks of the Ohio River in Indiana to the glassy quartz crystals of Arkansas. However, our little rock gardens are pale compared to the ultimate monolithic rock garden that is Rock City.
Driving the six miles out of Chattanooga to Lookout Mountain to see Rock City, we crossed the Georgia state line. I had no idea that Rock City wasn’t even in Tennessee, but we all laughed that we’d left the state and would have something to tell Alfred when we got home.
Our trip rocked from the formations above at Rock City to those below at Ruby Falls.
As for Rock City, I couldn’t have fathomed the incredible heights and sights of centuries-old sentries lording 1,700 feet over the Tennessee River Valley below. It is a rock castle in the clouds with a 360-degree view and must be seen in person to be fully appreciated.
And we found out that Rock City, established in 1932, was celebrating its 90th anniversary year of being open to the public.
Rock City on Lookout Mountain was inhabited by Native Americans, the evidence of which is profound. During the 1800s, it gained popularity among sightseers, hikers and geologists, as well as served as the battlement of the mountain fortress during the Civil War during the Battle of Lookout Mountain in 1863. Twenty years later, Garnet Carter was born in Sweetwater, TN. He moved with his family to Lookout Mountain around the turn of the century, where he was raised. In 1924, he opened his 700-acre residential development, Fairyland, on the top of the mountain, which included the awe-inspiring rock formations of Rock City. Part of the sales package was that the residential development was supposed to have a golf course. However, construction delays caused issues, so he developed the mini-golf concept to appease disgruntled residents and built the first mini-golf course. He would later sell the idea of Tom Thumb Golf all over the U.S. Meanwhile, Carter’s wife, Frieda, began landscaping and developing what would become Rock City, mapping out trails to the rock formations, establishing and transplanting native wildflowers along paths. With a penchant for European folklore, she incorporated her love of gnomes, fairies and old-world tales into the giant rock garden. Amidst the Great Depression and business ventures going by the wayside, Carter realized his wife’s magnanimous rock garden had the potential to become a worldwide attraction and set his sights on monetizing it.
The conclusion: I really should have taken the advice of the barns much sooner. Now I know what I’ve been missing.
