On the day before Thanksgiving, when all through the house we’re preparing to celebrate, why not take a break and enjoy performers from the Cumberland County Playhouse.
They’ll entertain with selections from Elf the Musical at noon Wednesday, Nov. 27 at noon in the Cumberland Meeting Room.
The library will be closed Thursday, Nov. 27-Monday, Dec. 2 to celebrate Thanksgiving.
The library will open at noon Tuesday, Dec. 3 due to the installation of a rooftop HVAC unit.
What’s Happening
Monday, Dec. 2 — Estate planning and will preparation class, 12:30 p.m.
• Intermediate Learn Tai Chi, 2 p.m.
• Beginning Learn Tai Chi, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 3 — Library will open at noon.
• Elf [PG], Tuesday at the Movies, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 4 — Ewe Can Knit needle workers group meeting, 10 a.m.
• Stamp Collectors Group meeting, 11 a.m.
• The Enchanted Woods Ensemble concert, noon.
Great New Books
A Minute to Midnight by David Baldacci. FBI Agent Atlee Pine’s life was never the same after her twin sister Mercy was kidnapped — and likely killed — 30 years ago. After a lifetime of torturous uncertainty, Atlee’s unresolved anger finally gets the better of her on the job, and she finds she has to deal with the demons of her past if she wants to remain with the FBI. Atlee and her assistant Carol Blum head back to Atlee’s rural hometown in Georgia to see what they can uncover about the traumatic night Mercy was taken and Pine was almost killed. But soon after Atlee begins her investigation, a local woman is found ritualistically murdered, her face covered with a wedding veil — and the first killing is quickly followed by a second bizarre murder. Atlee is determined to continue her search for answers, but now she must also set her sights on finding a potential serial killer before another victim is claimed.
AOC: Fighter, Phenom, Changemaker by Prachi Gupta. This heartfelt biography chronicles the meteoric rise of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Gupta begins by noting how the election of President Trump inspired her to more carefully follow women of color in politics. Gupta regales readers with tales of AOC’s legendary defeat of incumbent congressman Joseph Crowley; her keen ability to communicate with constituents online; her unwavering grace under scrutiny; and the major proposals she has backed since taking office.
A Warning by Anonymous. An unprecedented behind-the-scenes portrait of the Trump presidency from an anonymous senior official.
Joy of Cooking by Irma S. Rombauer. Having gone through multiple revisions since 1931, the book Julia Child calls the “fundamental resource for any American cook” is getting a fresh update. Included are 600 new recipes; a large selection of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free recipes; weight measures for scrupulous bakers; and more.
Libraries=Information
If the soaring numbers of expanding waistlines mean we need weight-loss strategies, like, yesterday, the plus side is that scientists are finally gaining a more nuanced understanding of why we put on pounds and how we might more easily shed them.
Here are a few of the standout findings and breakthroughs from the past year and what they might mean to your own efforts to keep off the pounds.
Weight creep may have metabolic causes. Maintaining a healthy weight does get harder as you age, even if your diet and exercise regime remain the same. The culprit in later-in-life weight creep, according to new research from Sweden’s renowned Karolinska Institute, is the age-related slowdown in lipids (fats) removal and storage.
Those who don’t compensate by eating fewer calories had about a 20% increase in body weight in the period studied. Both prior and current research has shown that one key way to speed up lipid turnover in fat tissue is exercise.
To be continued after Thanksgiving …
Stingy Schobel Says
Negotiate a car lease. Always make a deal based on the full price of the lease, not the monthly rate.
You can negotiate among dealerships based on overall cost, and go with the best deal. Save $1,000 or more over the lease of a car.
Drive, don’t fly, if your family vacation is less than 500 miles away. Four tickets from Washington, DC, to Cincinnati over a recent weekend cost about $315 each. Gas for driving would have been less than $70. That would save you $1,190 and you’d have your car and gear with you.
Library Laugh
I burnt my Hawaiian pizza today in the oven.
I should have cooked it on aloha temperature.
