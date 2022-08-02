CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. December 17, 1902. T. C. Center died at his home a few miles from Crab Orchard last Thursday at 9 p.m., of cancer of the face. The remains were interred at Centers Chapel burying ground Saturday attended by all the family now living, except one son, George.
He had been in a great sufferer fro many months from cancer of the face. In the death of T. C. Center the neighborhood lost a good citizen who had a large and kindly Christian heart and he left many behind who have cause to remember him in grateful kindness. The family have the sympathy of a wide circle of friends and acquaintances.
Thomas Clark Center was born October 2, 1828 , in Roane County, Tennessee, one of the twelve children of Willis Stephens and Jane M. Gallaher Center. In 1857, Thomas married Johanna Columbia McEwen, member of a prominent Roane County family.
In about 1855, Thomas purchased a farm from Dr. Haley or Robert Burke in a small community located about a mile or so from Crab Orchard. He built a large Southern Colonial house that was still in use in 1956 when the book, Cumberland County’s First 100 Years was written. I can remember the imposing house which several citizens tried to save but lost the battle.
Thomas was the first County Superintendent of Schools in 1865. His thirteen children may have prompted his interest in education. He also built the Center Chapel church, which was used for both the church and school. The Wildwood Stables are now located in the area of the old farm.
CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. October 19, 1904. Rev. Frank Center was killed at Millstone yesterday morning by being struck by a trip car. We are unable to learn the particulars.
CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. October 26, 1904. CUT TO PIECES. Such Was the Fate of Rev. Frank Center—The Rope Rider Tried Hard to Save His Life. Our report of the killing of Rev. Frank Center at Millstone Tuesday of last week, while brief was correct. He was run over by three loaden cars while walking on the incline. He was about 70 years of age and had been a minister of the M. E. (Methodist Episcopal) Church, South, for many years and was well known by many in this county.
He was a warm hearted Christian gentleman and his sudden and untimely death is the cause of deep regret to all who knew him. The remains were taken to Rockwood by the Cumberland Coal and Coke Company and prepared for burial and then shipped to Crab Orchard for interment in the Center cemetery beside his brother (Thomas Clark) who died something over a year ago. He leaves several children.
CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. October 12, 1921. PASSED TO THE BEYOND; FROM PARALYTIC STROKE. Miss Ann McEwin, Well Known in This County, Died at Chattanooga October 5.
Miss Ann McEwin, aged 85 died at a local hospital, Chattanooga last Wednesday, October 5, as the result of a paralytic stroke which she sustained September 26, from which she was rendered unconscious and never rallied. She was attended by her niece, Miss Anna Center, a trained nurse.
The remains were taken to the home of another niece, Mrs. Martin, with whom she had made her home for the past six years. She was laid to rest in Forest Hill cemetery, Chattanooga, beside her sister, the late Mrs. Gillispie. The deceased made her home for many years with her sister, Mrs. Thomas C. Center, a few files from Crab Orchard in this county.
She assisted very materially in rearing the Center children, which numbered ten or more. In this section she had many warm friends and admirers. Hers was a most lovely Christian character and won for her the warmest esteem of practically every one with whose life she came in touch.
Her hurrying feet were wont to go on many messages of mercy and love for those in need and distress. Pangs of deep regret will be felt by many hearts in this section by her taking away.
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
