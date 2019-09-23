Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder second only to Alzheimer’s disease in the number of people it affects.
The Parkinson’s Foundation Prevalence Project estimates that 930,000 people in the United States will be living with Parkinson’s by the year 2020, with 16,400 of those individuals in Tennessee (https://www.parkinson.org/Understanding-Parkinsons/Statistics).
The six-county area of Cumberland, Dekalb, Jackson, Overton, Putnam and White counties has an estimated population of about 220,000, while Tennessee has 6.8 million citizens, meaning nearly 530 people with Parkinson’s are among its population.
Most of these people are not well-informed about their treatment and lifestyle options and are not aware that there are others in the area with the same condition. They may be being treated for other conditions, such as neuropathy, restless leg syndrome or essential tremor.
Parkinson’s disease is characterized by the death of certain nerve cells, or neurons, in the brain that produce a chemical messenger called dopamine, which controls movement. When dopamine levels decrease, it causes abnormal brain activity, leading to the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. It is common that at the time of diagnosis, at least two-thirds of these brain cells are already dead. Most people when diagnosed have had the disease for several years and have not known it.
Parkinson’s disease is a progressive nervous system disorder. Symptoms start gradually, sometimes with a barely noticeable tremor in just one hand.
Tremors are common, but the disorder also commonly causes stiffness or slowness of movement.
Those in the early stages of the disease may lose their sense of smell; their face may show little or no expression; their arms may not swing when they walk; and their speech may soft or slurred.
Parkinson’s disease symptoms worsen as your condition progresses over time. Although Parkinson’s cannot be cured, medications might significantly improve your symptoms. Doctors may occasionally may suggest surgery to regulate certain regions of the brain and improve symptoms.
The cause of Parkinson’s disease is unknown, but several factors appear to play a role, including your genes and environmental triggers.
Signs and symptoms can be different for every patient. Early signs may go unnoticed. Symptoms often begin on one side of the body and usually remain worse on that side even after symptoms appear on both sides.
Parkinson’s disease is a complex disorder that requires specialized treatment to achieve and to maintain the person’s best quality of life. Many Parkinson’s patients in the region are treated by their primary care provider.
Though neurologists in the Cookeville area treat a wide variety of neurological problems, they don’t have the specialized training or time required for Parkinson’s disease treatment.
The nearest Parkinson’ disease specialists, or movement disorder specialists, are at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville and University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. Such neurologists have taken three years of additional training in movement disorders.
Because the cause of Parkinson’s is unknown, proven ways to prevent the disease remain a mystery.
Some research has shown that regular aerobic exercise may reduce the risk of Parkinson’s disease and improve symptoms. Several therapies can improve a patient’s quality of life.
Other research has shown that people who drink caffeine – which is found in coffee, tea and colas – get Parkinson’s disease less often than those who do not drink it; and that caffeine can alleviate some Parkinson’s symptoms.
This disease cannot be cured, and it is a progressive (gradually worsening) condition.
Parkinson’s is not normally a fatal disease. Most people die of other causes. Medications and proper treatment can allow patients to live productive and active lives for many years after diagnosis.
