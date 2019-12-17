Peppermint Shortbread Cookies
Recipe courtesy of Rachel Gurk of “Rachel Cooks” on behalf of Milk Means More
• 2 2 1/2 sticks unsalted butter, softened
• 3/4 cups powdered sugar
• 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
• 1 tsp. salt
• 2 1/3 cups all-purpose flour
• 3/4 cup peppermint crunch baking chips
In stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment, cream butter, powdered sugar, vanilla and salt until smooth. Gradually add flour and mix on low until combined. Add baking chips and continue mixing on low until fully combined.
On wax paper or parchment paper, form dough into 12- to 14-inch log and freeze at least 30 minutes, or until firm.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Cut shortbread dough into 1/4-inch slices; bake 13-15 minutes on parchment-lined baking sheets.
Overnight Macaroons
Recipe courtesy of Mitch Roy
The night before, mix 4 cups quick cooking oatmeal with 1 cup salad oil and 2 cups dark brown sugar.
The next morning mix in 2 beaten eggs, 1 tsp. salt and 1 tsp. almond extract. Drop them by teaspoons full on a greased sheet. Bake at 325 degrees for 15 minutes. They will spread out.
Pecan Coconut Praline Cookies
Recipe courtesy of Susan Poland
• 2 1/2 cups sugar
• 1/2 cup evaporated milk
• 1/2 cup corn syrup
• 1/2 cup butter
• 1 tsp. vanilla
• 2 1/2 cups chopped pecans
• 2 1/2 cups grated coconut
Set pecans, coconut and vanilla off to the side.
Mix sugar, evaporated milk, corn syrup and butter in large saucepan.
Bring to a rolling boil and boil for 3 minutes.
Remove from heat and add pecans, coconut and vanilla. Stir for about 4 minutes.
Take a spoonful of batter and place on wax paper. Let sit until batter has hardened. Remove from paper and enjoy.
Keto Peanut Butter Cookies
Favorite recipe of Heather Mullinix,
from CookingLSL.com
• 1/2 cup peanut butter,
crunchy unsweetened
• 1/4-1/3 cup powdered erythritol
or Swerve Confectioners
• 1 egg
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix until well combined.
In a bowl combine all ingredients and mix with a spatula until well combined.
Using a 1.5 tablespoon cookie scoop, scoop out dough and form balls. Place on the baking sheet. Press with a fork forming a criss cross pattern.
Bake 12-15 minutes, until the tops are set and golden. Allow to cool for 10 minutes.
Each cookie contains 82 calories, 7 grams fat, 1 gram saturated fat, 16 milligrams cholesterol, 65 milligrams sodium, 90 milligrams potassium, 3 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 4 grams protein, 25% vitamin A, 8% calcium, 0.3% iron.
White Chocolate
Oatmeal Cranberry Cookies
Favorite recipe of Lena Dunn-Sprouse,
from KitchenFunWithMy3Sons.com
• 1 cup butter room temperature
• 1 cup brown sugar
• 1/2 cup granulated sugar
• 2 eggs
• 1 tsp. vanilla
• 1 1/2 cups flour
• 1 tsp. baking soda
• 1 tsp. cinnamon
• 1/2 tsp. salt
• 3 cups old-fashioned oats
• 1 cup fresh cranberries, quartered
• 1 cup pecans, chopped
• 1 cup white chocolate chips
or chopped white chocolate
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large mixing bowl, cream the butter and sugars together until creamy. Mix in eggs one at a time, then mix in the vanilla.
In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt.
Add flour mixture to the butter/sugar mixture and stir until well combined.
Stir in oats, cranberries, pecans and white chocolate chips.
Drop about a tablespoon of dough onto ungreased cookie sheet for each cookie leaving 2 inches of space between each mound of dough.
Bake for approximately 10-12 minutes or until cookies start to brown around the edges. Cool on a cooling rack.
Christmas Fruit Cookies
Courtesy of Cheryl Williams Crabtree. These were the favorite Christmas cookies of her mother, Lounell Williams
• 3 cups all-purpose flour
• 1 cup brown sugar
• 1/2 cup butter
• 4 eggs, well beaten
• 1 tsp. soda
• 3 tablespoons buttermilk
• 1 tsp. nutmeg
• 1 tsp. cinnamon
• 1/2 cup whiskey
• 1 tsp. vanilla
• 1 pound white raisins
• 1 pound candied pineapple
• 1 pound candied cherries, red and green
• 1 1/2 pounds pecans, chopped
Cut fruit in tiny pieces; add chopped pecans and raison. Sprinkle with 3/4 cup flour. Toss to mix well and coat all fruit. In separate bowl, cream butter and sugar. Add beaten eggs. Add remainder of flour and dry ingredients gradually. Add whiskey while beating, then vanilla. Pour batter over fruit and stir until all fruit is coated. Spoon with a teaspoon onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake 20 minutes at 375 degrees or until brown.
Gluten Free Monster Cookies
Recipe courtesy of Mitch Roy
1 1/2 cups creamy or chunky peanut butter
1 cup packed light brown sugar
1 cup granulated white sugar
8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened
3 large eggs
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
4 1/2 cups quick cooking oats
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
1 cup M&M’s plain chocolate candies
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray cookie sheets with nonstick spray, or line with parchment paper or a silpat mats.
In a large bowl, combine peanut butter, sugars and butter. Use an electric mixer to mix until well combined. Mix in eggs and vanilla, then oats and baking soda. Then stir in the chips and M&M’s.
Drop cookies by heaping spoonfuls onto prepared cookie sheets. Bake 10-12 minutes. Do not overbake. Cool for 5 minutes on cookie sheets until cookies are set. Transfer to wire racks; cool completely before storing in an airtight container.
