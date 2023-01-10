Susan Midelton is the featured artist January and February at the Art Circle Public Library with her collection of pastel paintings that includes a series on endangered species. Midelton began her artistic efforts in 2014 when she and her husband retired to Fairfield Glade from the Chicago area where she worked as a high school library, media, technology specialist and classroom teacher.She has shown her works in Knoxville and Chattanooga and donated her art to charity art auctions in Indianapolis, IN for homeless animals.
Great New Books
Un the Upper Country by Kai Thomas
This groundbreaking first novel reveals the shared history between African Canadian and Indigenous Canadian peoples and their relationship to events in the United States. Set in the mid-1800s, the story opens with main character Lesinda (called "Sinda"), an educated African Canadian woman and healer, being asked to attend to a white man who had been shot in their remote fictional town in southern Ontario. Upon arrival, she finds a wealthy plantation owner from Kentucky dead in a cornfield and soon learns that he’d been seeking to recapture a family who had escaped from enslavement. When budding journalist Sinda visits the local jail to interview the woman who allegedly killed the plantation owner, she is surprised to learn that her interlocutor, Cash, is her grandmother. As the pieces of Cash's and Lucinda's stories come together, events surrounding the War of 1812—which pitted Black and Indigenous Canadians against U.S. Americans—intensify the narrative.
Spare by Prince Harry
It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow and horror. As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling, and how their lives would play out from that point on. For Harry, this is that story at last. With its raw, unflinching honesty, Prince Harry shares a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.
Hell Bent by Leigh Bardugo
Freshman at Yale Alex Stern was introduced to the school's secret societies that use occult rituals to gain wealth and power and cemented her place in Lethe house, the clandestine group tasked with keeping the others in line. In this sequel that lives up to its predecessor, Ninth House, she begins her second year with a demanding course load and a past that won't stay buried, not to mention her mentor Darlington is trapped in hell. Determined to rescue him from his fate, Alex places her future at Yale and in Lethe in danger by defying the board's instructions to move on. Adding in faculty members dying of unnatural causes, angry ghosts and a blackmailing mob boss makes for an exciting second installment in this hit series that mixes real New Haven history with a world of magic only Bardugo could imagine.
Libraries=Information
Myths about weight loss continued: Any diet plan will work if you just do it. This is partly true, but you will achieve sustained weight loss only if you’re ready to commit to a new way of eating and living. Willpower is the key to sustained weight loss. Willpower comes and goes, and the more decisions you have to make—especially during times of stress—the more your willpower gets used up, causing you to make unhealthy decisions. The answer is plan what you are going to do in problematic settings, such as, what are you going to eat for dinner if the meeting runs late. Most doctors don’t have the training, tools or time to help their patients lose weight. So, turn to a registered dietitian or a group such as WW or Noom to help you stay accountable to your goal.
Library Laugh I
What’s the difference between a well-dressed man on a bike and a poorly dressed man on a unicycle?
-Attire
Stingy Schobel Says
Here's a simple way to reuse old pillowcases: store your sweaters inside of them.
The cases will allow the sweaters to breathe, all while protecting them from the elements and dust. You also can protect clothing that you hang—like jackets and shirts—by using old pillowcases. Simply cut a hole in the middle of the closed side and drape it over the hanger to cover and protect your garment. Your local thrift store is a great place to find pillowcases if you want to protect a whole closet's worth of clothing.
Library Laugh II
Why did the golfer wear an extra pair of pants?
-In case he got a hole in one.
Commented
