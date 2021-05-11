After 14 months, Neighbors and Newcomers members were excited to meet together again at the POW Camp April 22.
All CDC guidelines were followed, and social distancing was the order of the day. It was nice to see old friends and new friends. Thanks to the generous membership, Kids on the Rise was able to benefit from the monthly donation.
The next meeting will be the annual Silent Auction meeting, which is always a hit with the members. This fundraiser is a good chance to find that special something you have to have, or find a gift you’ve been searching for a special someone.
Bring money for the silent auction.
It’s also the source for the funds that Neighbors and Newcomers gives to several of our local nonprofits. In spite of the pandemic, the generous membership made donations to 10 different organizations at the end of the 2019-2020 year, in addition to the monthly donations of money and requested items.
The final meeting for the 2020-2021 year will be May 27 at the Cumberland County Community Complex, 1391 Livingston St. Doors open at 10:45 a.m. and the meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. Lunch is at noon and will be catered by The Flying Pig. The menu is chicken parmesan with noodles, meat or marinara sauce, salad (ranch and Italian dressings), garlic bread, apple cobbler and banana pudding, sweet and unsweet tea, lemonade. The cost of lunch is $17.
The deadline for reservations is May 19 and members are reminded if they make reservations but are unable to attend, they are still responsible to pay for their lunch unless they cancel by the deadline.
Dues of $16 for 2021-2022 club year will also be collected, and the meeting will conclude with the installation of officers. Reservations can be made by emailing reservations@neighborsandnewcomers.org. For more information about Neighbors and Newcomers check them out on Facebook, or info@neighborsandnewcomer.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.