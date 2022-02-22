Carolyn’s next canning class will be Feb. 24. We will be learning to can pickles.
This class will fill up fast so call today for more information and to reserve your spot.
Fair Park Senior Center is starting support groups. We feel that this is a great need within our senior community.
Support groups serve many purposes, allowing members the opportunity to share their common experiences, find coping strategies, and learn together. They can reduce stress and anxiety, decrease feelings of isolation, and provide empowerment and hope.
We will be offering two types of support groups, one for grief and one for chronic illnesses. The two support groups will meet once a week at different times.
Call Alicia if you are interested in attending and would like more information.
Do you have a guitar or a similar instrument and looking for a fun group of people to get together with?
Visit our guitar forum every Wednesday at 2 p.m. Our guitar group is a club for anyone age 60 or older who shares an interest in acoustic guitar and/or similar instruments.
This is a great opportunity to meet with and get to know fellow musicians. It is a great opportunity to trade knowledge, play music, make new friends, and have fun!
Feel free to contact us for more information.
The “Gone” Show auditions will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 1. We will hold the auditions at the senior center.
If you have a crazy, wild or bizarre act and would like to be a part of our show, call Ruth Lucas at 931-248-2487 or the senior center. Cash, food, gift cards and other prizes to be awarded at the show on March 19. Sign up to audition now.
If you enjoyed our Christmas show and Crossville’s Got Talent, you will not want to miss our annual Gone Show. Lucas, a longtime senior center member and board member, does an amazing job coordinating this show. It has become a local family favorite over the years.
The Gone Show is a comedy show that will be sure to keep you entertained. This show will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at the historic Palace Theatre.
Tickets are on sale now. You can purchase them at Fair Park Senior Center, Palace Theatre or call Ruth Lucas at 931-248-2487.
We hope to see you all come out for a night of laughs and entertainment!
Fair Park Senior Center’s daily activities include:
Monday
• 10 a.m. — Table tennis
• 10 a.m. — Chair volleyball
• Noon — Hand and Foot, pinochle and euchre
• 1 p.m. — Crochet club
Tuesday
• 10 a.m. — Tai Chi for Arthritis for Fall Prevention
• 12:30 p.m. — Line Dancing
Wednesday
• 9 a.m. — Wii Games
• 10 a.m. — Bingo
• Noon — Mexican Train
• 12 p.m. — Cornhole
• 2 p.m. — Open jam — guitars and more
Thursday
• 10 a.m. — Table tennis
• 10 a.m. — Chair volleyball
• Noon — Mah Jongg
• 12:30 p.m. — Tai chi
• 6:30 p.m. — Line dancing
Friday
• 9:30 a.m. — Entertainment
• 10:30 a.m. — Bingo with sponsor
• 11:30 a.m. — Lunch
• 12:30 p.m. — Hand & Foot, pinochle, euchre and Bridge
Billiards take place daily.
Stop by Fair Park Senior Center for a full list of special monthly classes and events.
Those who are age 60 or above and are looking to meet new friends and get involved in the community are invited to visit and take a tour of our facility and grab a monthly calendar.
There are no membership fees or dues and we have something for everyone.
Fair Park would like to start holding chess games one day a week. If you would be interested in playing chess, please call 931-484-7416 to discuss days and times that we can work into our schedule.
Join us Friday, Feb. 25, for a day full of activities starting off with our entertainment at 9:30 a.m. and breakfast with ExcaCare at 10 a.m.
Bingo will begin at 10:30 with our sponsor, Exac-Care of Crossville. Following bingo we will have card games including hand and foot, euchre, pinochle, and bridge. Our billiards and computer lab will be open all day.
We would like to give a special thank you to our entertainers, sponsors, volunteers, janitor and our kitchen crew for everything they do for our senior center. Your service is greatly appreciated.
