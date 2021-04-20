One million Americans live with Parkinson’s Disease and 60,000 people are diagnosed every year. Most of us are at least a little bit familiar with Parkinson’s Disease. Hand tremors and arms frozen in position, along with slowness and short footsteps are common symptoms of Parkinson’s. But, there is so much more to this disease. There are dozens of other symptoms, which can overlap and affect the way we function in society even though observers may not notice them. Nightmares are common and insomnia. Lack of sleep and loss of physical abilities can lead to depression. Muscles freeze and suddenly you can’t take a step. Muscles shake and you can’t pick up a glass of water. Throat muscles tighten up, making it hard to swallow and more difficult to talk. Eyes become dry from lack of blinking and that eventually leads to greater vision problems. Some people have balance problems, others have digestive issues. Parkinson’s can affect the two sides of the brain in different ways, making it feel like your body is fighting against itself.
Parkinson’s Disease is a neurological disorder, for which there is no cure, a series of brain malfunctions that won’t stop. Brain cells are constantly sending messages and instructions from one area of the brain to another. But there are gaps between the brain cells that have to be crossed, like bridges over rivers. In a Parkinson’s patient, some of those bridges are missing and the messages aren’t getting to their destination. Some of the messages make it across but others don’t and the body is left not knowing what to do or how to do it.
The good news is that doctors and scientists have made great advances in the fight against Parkinson’s. For many years, scientists believed that once we reached adulthood, we stopped creating brain cells. There was a peak and then a constant loss of active brain cells. That is not true. We do make fewer brain cells as we get older but we make some nevertheless. In addition, because it was seen as overactive nerves, doctors prescribed rest and relaxation. That may have been the worst possible response. In fact, exercise and a variety of physical activities have been shown to slow the progress of Parkinson’s dramatically. Another bright spot was the discovery that existing brain cells could be reprogramed to serve different purposes and retrained to fill the gaps that had opened up in certain areas of the brain. Like buying a used car, it’s been around but it’s new to you.
Armed with this new information, there are numerous programs, medical procedures, and prescriptions to stimulate the brain and help people maintain healthy, active lives for many more years than was previously imagined. Boxing classes, dance lessons, physical therapy, speech therapy, exercises you can do at home, just to name a few. We’ve also learned that mental activity is important. Doing crossword puzzles, Sudoku, or other brain teasers, competitive games like Rummikub, Scrabble, or many types of card games, when played regularly, can help keep the brain from declining.
In order to get the word out to folks in our area, a support group was formed under the umbrella of the Peterson for Parkinson’s Foundation. Predator fans will remember Brent Peterson, a professional hockey player and coach who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2004 and made it a goal to form support groups in middle Tennessee. The group is one of four in Middle Tennessee. Members meet on the first Tuesday of the month from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Caney Fork Baptist Church, 2404 Highway 70E. Patients, caregivers and family members form the base of the group, with service providers always welcome to attend. Each month, the group hears from a speaker on some particular aspect of dealing with Parkinson’s disease. The range of topics includes exercise programs, medications and their side effects, updating your home to make it Parkinson’s friendly, how Parkinson’s affects the eyesight, and much more. They are also there to give one another support, to help people not feel so alone, ask for advice and share stories of difficulties with people who understand the realities of living with Parkinson’s disease.
If you would like to know more about this group and the many ways they can offer help to people struggling with Parkinson’s disease, you can find them on Facebook at: Peterson for Parkinson’s Support Group of Cookeville. You can reach the group facilitator, Pat Handlson, by email at pat.handlson@gmail.com or by phone at 931-284-8818. You can also contact Roxanne Self at roxy.self@gmail.com or by phone at 931-261-4037.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.