Cumberland Mountain State Park will offer special programs throughout the summer season.
All programs are free unless otherwise noted. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. To register or for more information, call the park office, 931-484-6138.
The following programs are scheduled through June 11
Wednesday, June 7
9:30 a.m. — Close Encounter with the Birds of Prey. Interpretive Ranger Ragle wants to introduce you to the raptor ambassadors of Cumberland Mountain and share ways to help conserve bird populations. Meet at the playground area. 1 hour.
Noon — Color with a Ranger. Interpretive Ranger Ragle will have nature-themed coloring pages and share ways to help the environment. Meet at the shelter by the park restaurant. Recommended ages 4-10. Crayons provided. 45 minutes.
3 p.m. — Evening Canoe/Kayak Float. Join Interpretive Ranger Ragle at the boat dock and climb into a canoe or kayak. Learn about safety, paddling techniques and various natural features on the water. Registration is required and spots are limited. There is a $5 fee.
Thursday, June 8
1 p.m. — Those Ol’ CC Boys. Meet Interpretive Ranger Ragle in front of the CCC Museum at the park and learn about the legacy of the young men who helped built the structures at Cumberland Mountain. 1 hour.
3 p.m. — Creek Crawl. Join Interpretive Ranger Ragle on an adventure to find critters in the creeks. Meet by the boat dock. Recommended for kids of all ages. Clothes may get wet. 45 minutes.
Friday, June 9
11 a.m. — Snakes, Turtles and more. Meet a corn snake up close and learn cool facts about other animals like lizards and turtles. Meet Interpretive Ranger Ragle in front of the restaurant. 45 minutes.
2 p.m. — Close Encounter with the Birds of Prey. Interpretive Ranger Ragle wants to introduce you to the raptor ambassadors of Cumberland Mountain and share ways to help conserve bird populations. Meet at the playground area. 1 hour.
5 p.m. — Bigfoot and other Cryptids of Tennessee. Join Interpretive Ranger Ragle on a leisurely walk while learning about the myths and legends of Tennessee — including Bigfoot. Is he a myth, though? Find out! Meet at the visitor center. Spaces are limited and there is a $5 registration fee. 45 minutes.
Saturday, June 10
9:30 a.m. — Early Bird Canoe Float. Join Interpretive Ranger Ragle at the boat dock to learn the basics of kayaking and canoeing. Learn the importance of life jackets and different paddle strokes while learning about some of the park’s natural and cultural features. Space is limited. There is a registration fee of $5. 1 hour, 30 minutes.
3 p.m. — The Geology of Cumberland Mountain. Join Interpretive Ranger Ragle on the Short Loop Pioneer Trail to learn about the geology, geography and paleontology of the landscape. Meet at the boat dock. This is a slightly strenuous hike. Bring water and wear appropriate footwear. 1 hour, 30 minutes.
Sunday, June 11
Noon — Historical Hike/Tour. Meet Interpretive Ranger Ragle at the visitor center to walk a 1-mile paved trail next to Byrd Lake. Learn the history and importance of Cumberland Mountain State Park. Be sure to wear appropriate footwear. 1 hour, 30 minutes.
5 p.m. — Reading in the Sunset. Interpretive Ranger Ragle invites everyone to read with him. He will lead a group on the paved reading trail to learn more about nature. This program is recommended for children ages 3-7. 45 minutes.
