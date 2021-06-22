Twenty years after they first met, Ruth and Wayne Lucas are back to where it all started. The musical duo will perform Tuesday, June 29, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Amp across from the library as part of the Palace Theatre’s Summer Breeze Series of free music.
They met in 2001 after Wayne placed an ad in the Crossville Chronicle looking for a female singer. For the past two decades, they have performed at events across Tennessee and have produced the Lucas & Friends Christmas Variety show at the Palace Theatre for the past 10 years. They’ve also produced The “Gone” Show and Crossville’s Got Talent, both of which benefit the Fair Park Senior Center. They have four children and 10 grandchildren and remain proud members of the Cumberland County music family.
July 13 will feature a popular Palace tradition – the Open mic Night, featuring up-and-coming artists from all over Cumberland County. Come cheer on 10 artists who will sing their way into your hearts.
Aug. 17 will feature Carrie Hassler, another local favorite. Her amazing voice, highly entertaining performances and numerous no. 1 albums and singles have garnered great attention over the last several years. She has received the “Country Song of the Year” Award by Strictly Country Magazine and appeared on the cover of Bluegrass Music Profiles magazine, among numerous other recognitions. She also garnered the no. 1 country single, “Country Strong” on European country radio and several no. 1 albums and singles on bluegrass music charts in the U.S.
The Summer Breeze Series will conclude Sept. 21 with the local duo Prime Time. Roland Rock and Dan Pastore is a guitar player/singer from both decided to escape the harsh northeast winters and settled in Crossville. They soon met one another and the musical connection was instant. Prime Time plays a well-rounded mix of acoustic classic rock, oldies and country with an expansive set list and something for everyone!
Go to The Palace Facebook page or Crossvilletn.gov for more information.
