Following last Fall’s “Fall Chill Series” of live music events at Crossville’s downtown Amphitheater, the Palace Theatre will presenting the “Summer Breeze Series” featuring free music by five great bands from May to September.
All concerts are Tuesday from 7 p.m. to about 9 at the Amphitheater across from the Art Circle Public Library at 29 Division St.
Go to The Palace Facebook page or Crossvilletn.gov for more information.
The series kicks off on May 25 with the duo The Rough & Tumble. Songwriters and storytellers Mallory Graham and Scott Tyler were voted “Listening Room Network’s 2019 Artist of the Year.” The husband and wife duo were one of the Southeast Regional Folk Alliance’s Official Showcase Artists in 2018. When the band’s touring plans were derailed by the pandemic in 2020, the songwriters took to recording fan-supported song commissions on the tape deck they were quarantined with, an ongoing project called “Everything Goes Viral But My Band.”
June 29 will feature Crossville favorites Ruth and Wayne Lucas. This couple began singing together in 2001 when Wayne ran a classified ad in the Crossville Chronicle seeking a female singer. The two have been singing and entertaining for events across Tennessee ever since. Together they have produced the “Lucas & Friends” Christmas variety show at the Palace Theatre for the last decade, as well as The “Gone” Show and “Crossville’s Got Talent,” both benefits for Fair Park Senior Center. They have four children, 10 grandchildren, and are proud to be a part of the Cumberland County music family.
July 13 will feature a popular Palace tradition – the Open mic Night, featuring up-and-coming artists from all over Cumberland County. Come cheer on 10 artists who will sing their way into your hearts.
Aug. 17 will feature Carrie Hassler, another local favorite. Her amazing voice, highly entertaining performances and numerous no. 1 albums and singles have garnered great attention over the last several years. She has received the “Country Song of the Year” Award by Strictly Country Magazine and appeared on the cover of Bluegrass Music Profiles magazine, among numerous other recognitions. She also garnered the no. 1 country single, “Country Strong” on European country radio and several no. 1 albums and singles on bluegrass music charts in the U.S.
The Summer Breeze Series will conclude Sept. 21 with the local duo Prime Time. Roland Rock is a talented, multi-instrumentalist who has played many solo and band gigs in the western New York area. Dan Pastore is a guitar player/singer from up north as well. He paid his dues in the Connecticut music scene playing in various bands. His ability to learn and remember many songs earned him the nickname “Jukebox.” Both men decided to escape the harsh northeast winters and settled in Crossville. They soon met one another and the musical connection was instant. Prime Time plays a well-rounded mix of acoustic classic rock, oldies and country with an expansive set list and something for everyone!
