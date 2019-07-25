Do you ever have difficulty remembering names? I certainly do.
I can remember lots of information about people but not their names. My job takes me into every Cumberland County School during the course of an academic year. I can see a student outside of class and once he or she speaks to me, I can find myself thinking something similar to this: goes to Pleasant Hill Elementary, sits in the third row, second period. I can recall all of that information but not their name.
I spent the better part of an afternoon the other day trying to remember the name of a male vocalist who is popular for covering other people’s songs. I was listening to a Bee Gee’s song and thought about how much I like this other artist’s cover version better. This thought plunged me into an afternoon of wondering what the artist’s name is.
I could visualize him. He has long hair, a prominent nose, dated, and was engaged to actress Nicollete Sheridan at least twice, yet his name would not come to me. Finally, I asked a friend who suggested we google Nicollete Sheridan’s relationships, and there it was! His name is Michael Bolton. The mystery was solved.
Unfortunately, it is not as easy to google a non-celebrity. As a result, I am often left attempting to recall a name even if I know it as well as my own.
Michael is just as bad. He called a man Steve for an entire year after meeting him — before the man told him that wasn’t his name. I called a Roane State student by one name, just because I felt like she looked as if that should be her name. She adopted a child and later named her the same wrong name I called her!
A 1970’s song came on the radio the other night while I was at a dinner with friends, and we are all singing every word to a song we had not heard in forty years. Memory is a funny thing, isn’t it?
Our memory is like a computer, it is on that hard drive somewhere. It is the retrieval process that can often get confusing.
Speaking of memory, Cumberland County students will need to begin using theirs again next week as schools open for the 2019-20 academic year. Students return to the classrooms on Thursday, Aug. 1 for a 10 a.m. half day. Teachers, however, will converge on Stone Memorial High School for convocation on Tuesday, July 30 to begin their school year.
Parents of students will probably want to take advantage of this weekend’s tax free sale. It began this morning at 12:01 am and will last through midnight on Sunday. Stores will be offering tax free back to school items. You can purchase clothing, computers, and other school supplies and save the tax money. The state of Tennessee instituted this annual event several years ago in an effort to boost sales and allow taxpayers a weekend free of sales tax.
On Aug. 1, the world’s longest yard sale, which runs through Cumberland County on U.S. Highway 127, will officially start. Please exercise extreme caution as the school buses will also begin their school routes that day. Remember to watch for bus signs, children crossing the streets, and never pass a stopped bus. The yard sale runs through Sunday, Aug. 4.
Other items of interest are the upcoming “Friday at the Crossroads” sponsored by Crossville Noon Rotary. The back to school event is slated for Friday, Aug. 2 from 4-8 p.m in downtown. It will feature food, shopping, music, kid’s activities and more. Friday, Aug. 2 is also the Young Professional’s “Dash in the Dark” 5K. It will begin at 8 p.m.
