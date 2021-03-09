Now that the library is open, come and enjoy the artwork on display.
This artwork is the product of students from a number of schools in the Cumberland County system.
The students’ creativity is overwhelming.
The artwork on display in the foyer represents outstanding pieces of art from graduating seniors of the county’s high schools. Vote for your favorite.
Great New Books
Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson. As a follow-up to 12 Rules for Life, the author provides twelve additional rules related to the overarching theme of how the dangers of too much security and control might be profitably avoided.
Dark Sky by C. J. Box. When the governor of Wyoming gives Joe Pickett the thankless task of taking a tech baron on an elk hunting trip, Joe reluctantly treks into the wilderness with his high-profile charge. But as they venture into the woods, a man-hunter is hot on their heels, driven by a desire for revenge. Finding himself without a weapon, a horse, or a way to communicate, Joe must rely on his wits and his knowledge of the outdoors to protect himself and his companion.
We Begin At The End by Chris Whitaker. Thirty years ago, a teenage Vincent King was sent to prison. But now, he’s served his sentence and is returning to his hometown. The hometown where his childhood best friend, Walk, is now the chief of police. The town where his childhood sweetheart, Star Radley, still lives. The same Star Radley whose sister he killed. Duchess, Star’s daughter, is a self-proclaimed outlaw. She needs to be. Who else is going to take care of her and her 5-year-old brother? Star is still dazzling, still beautiful, but she hasn’t shined as bright since Vincent was sent away. Too often it’s Duchess and Walk who are the ones taking care of her. But when Duchess exacts her own vigilante revenge, she will set into motion a series of events that threatens not only her own family, but everyone she grows close to. A crime thriller that will break your heart and a literary novel with a mystery at its core, We Begin at the End unforgettably examines how the choices we make can nudge us into the dangerous ground between good and evil.
An unexpected Peril by Deanna Raybourn. Mounting a memorial exhibition for pioneering mountain climber Alice Baker Greene in 1899, Veronica Speedwell discovers that Greene may have been murdered. But after she tells the exhibit’s patron, Princess Gisela of Alpenwald, the princess disappears, and look-alike Veronica must impersonate her to keep the political peace. Third in the Edgar-nominated series.
Libraries =
Information
It’s been proven that tap water is almost always safe to drink, but there is one thing you can do to make sure wherever you are, it’ll be even safer.
If you’re filling a glass from the faucet, do this: Let the water run for at least 15 seconds.
This is especially important if the faucet hasn’t been used in the last six hours or if you’re unsure when it was last turned on.
This will help flush out any metals, like lead, that may have seeped into the water that was sitting in the pipes.
If you want to avoid this, fill a pitcher, add a lid and keep it in the fridge.
It sounds like the greenest idea: If you’re going to boil a bag of pasta, why not fill the pot with the hottest possible tap water you have so it takes less time (and energy) to bring it to a boil?
But the reality is you should never do this, because there are health risks.
In most homes, hot water systems use tanks and boilers that contain metal parts, and over time, the metal corrodes and contaminates the water.
Boiling water doesn’t make these metals — including lead — go away, and they can contaminate whatever you’re cooking.
Always use cold water when you need to bring any water to a boil.
Stingy Schobel Says
We all know that LED lightbulbs are the smartest and most energy-efficient choice when it comes to lighting in the home. They use a fraction of the energy of traditional bulbs and last a very long time.
But did you know you can up your green game by choosing LED bulbs that are also dimmable? By dimming LED bulbs, you not only can create mood in your home, but you can reduce energy use even more and extend the life of the LED bulb, too.
Library Laugh
Why didn’t the oxen laugh at the Farmer’s funny story?
Because the yoke was on them.
