The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is pleased to welcome Cindy Stroud back to the Art Center to teach “Felt Jewelry” on Friday, Sept. 24. Stroud’s creative expression began in earnest after retirement from a career in hospitality followed by business ownership.
She discovered the medium of wet felting during her extensive travels thru the U.S. and Canada in an Airstream trailer after retirement.
In this class, students will learn to make a decorative sheet of felt fabric to use as a base for a necklace or bracelet, and from there students will make felt cords and beads. Stroud will demonstrate how to use these components to create playful and dramatic felt jewelry. With her assistance, students will explore adding beads and their favorite charms to further embellish their beautiful creations.
Students will need to bring the following to class: 2-3 old towels, large plastic or metal bowl (big enough to hold ½ gallon of water), sharp scissors and pantyhose or knee-highs. All other supplies will be provided.
Stroud’s class at the Art Center will take place on Friday, Sept. 24, from 9 am to noon for a fee of $65 for Art Guild members and $75 for non-members.
Call the Art Center at 931-707-7249 or stop by and register at 451 Lakeview Dr.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization and an equal opportunity provider. Visit www.artguildfairfieldglade.net to learn more.
