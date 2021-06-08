The fourth annual Lions Community Strides Walk for Diabetes will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at Crossville Centennial Park.
The main purposes for this project are to raise money to provide registration fees to the Tennessee Camp for Diabetic Children and to provide donations for research into treatment and cure for diabetes.
Donations go to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and the American Diabetes Foundation.
The Strides Walk is sponsored by the Fairfield Glade and Crossville Lions Clubs, Cumberland Medical Center Diabetes Services and the Cumberland County High School LEO Club. The corporate sponsor is Bunker’s Grill and Patio Bar on Hwy. 70 E.
Proceeds from the walk annually cover the camp cost for several Cumberland County children with Type 1 diabetes.
The walk is on an easy 1.1-mile paved path.
Registration fees are $25 per individual; $40 per couple; $75 per family; $10 for students or ages 85 and older; and $5 per dog.
Registration includes a T-shirt, goody bag, water and fruit, and a bandanna for any dogs.
Preregistration is not required; participants may sign up the day of the race at the east end of the park. Support for children with Type 1 diabetes is appreciated. As with all Lions Club projects, 100% of net proceeds are used for charitable purposes.
