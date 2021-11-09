Stone Memorial High School senior Natalie Stone has been named the Fairfield Glade Lions Club September 2021 Student of the Month.
Stone was selected by her school counselor Andrea Simmons to take part in the FG Lions monthly program. Lions Club co-chairs Bill and Mary Green named Stone as “Student of the Month.”
Students are selected to participate in the Lions program because of good grades and involvement in school and other activities during their four years in high school. Stone is an active member of many clubs and organizations, including SMHS Cross Country and Track teams since her freshman year. She has been a member of the National Beta Club since her sophomore year.
Her activities include working at Wal-Mart in the online grocery department. Her hobbies include hiking, traveling and meeting new people. She is also an avid football and baseball fan.
Stone’s future plans include attending college in the fall of 2022, and majoring in nutrition. She would like to specialize in eating disorder nutrition, and possibly start her own business promoting physical wellness.
Stone is another great example of a student who has taken advantage of getting involved in school activities during her four years in high school. The entire membership of the FG Lions Club wishes her much success in her future goals.
Stone and her parents will be invited to attend a Fairfield Glade Lions Dinner meeting in April 2022 with all the “Students of the Month,” where they will be introduced and receive a special plaque with their name and special month printed on it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.