Stone Memorial High School’s 2019 football homecoming court members and class representatives honored during festivities last month.
Homecoming queen is senior Bethany Garrison, fourth from left, 17-year-old daughter of Heather and Patrick Garrison.
Homecoming king is Dominick Canelles, fifth from left, 17-year-old son of Nick and Michelle Canelles.
Class representatives and the homecoming court are, in no particular order:
Freshman representatives
Bill Drainus, 14, son of John and Angela Drainus
Tucker Woody, 14, son of Tony and Jessica Woody
Sophomore representative
Bryant Carter, 15, son of Mendell and Tina Carter
Sam Miller, 15, son of Christopher and Missy Miller
Junior representative
Sara Adams, 16, daughter of Doug and Angela Adams
Grant Finley, 16, son of Teresa Kemmer
Homecoming court (seniors)
Katie Coudriet, 18, daughter of Mark and Chasity Coudriet
Madi Parker, 17, daughter of David Parker
Katelyn Tabor, 17, daughter of Cindy and Allen Tabor
Emalea Thompson, 17, daughter of Brent Thompson and Camille Oliver
Liam Hatfield, 17, son of Neva Jo and Keith Hatfield
Brian Hoover, 17, son of Gabe and Joann Hoover
Braxton Singer, 18, son of Tiffany Singer
Tyler Tuttle, 17, son of Carla Lester and Sam Tuttle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.