Stone Memorial High School’s 2019 football homecoming court members and class representatives honored during festivities last month.

Homecoming queen is senior Bethany Garrison, fourth from left, 17-year-old daughter of Heather and Patrick Garrison.

Homecoming king is Dominick Canelles, fifth from left, 17-year-old son of Nick and Michelle Canelles.

Class representatives and the homecoming court are, in no particular order:

Freshman representatives

Bill Drainus, 14, son of John and Angela Drainus

Tucker Woody, 14, son of Tony and Jessica Woody

Sophomore representative

Bryant Carter, 15, son of Mendell and Tina Carter

Sam Miller, 15, son of Christopher and Missy Miller

Junior representative

Sara Adams, 16, daughter of Doug and Angela Adams

Grant Finley, 16, son of Teresa Kemmer

Homecoming court (seniors)

Katie Coudriet, 18, daughter of Mark and Chasity Coudriet

Madi Parker, 17, daughter of David Parker

Katelyn Tabor, 17, daughter of Cindy and Allen Tabor

Emalea Thompson, 17, daughter of Brent Thompson and Camille Oliver

Liam Hatfield, 17, son of Neva Jo and Keith Hatfield

Brian Hoover, 17, son of Gabe and Joann Hoover

Braxton Singer, 18, son of Tiffany Singer

Tyler Tuttle, 17, son of Carla Lester and Sam Tuttle

Tags