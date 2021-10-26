You have five days left to take advantage of the Friends of the Library Bookstore Clearance. All books are ½ price with proceeds benefitting the Library.
There is no noon concert tomorrow.
Great New Books
The Judge’s List by John Grisham. As an investigator for the Florida Board on Judicial Conduct, Lacy Stoltz sees plenty of corruption among the men and women elected to the bench. In The whistler, she took on a crime syndicate that was paying millions to a crooked judge. Now, in The Judge’s List, the crimes are even worse. The man hiding behind the black robe is not taking bribes-but he may be taking lives.
Well Matched by Jen DeLuca. April Parker moved to Willow Creek to raise her daughter after a painful divorce, but she didn’t like living in such a small town and promised herself she’d move as soon as Caitlin started college. Since she didn’t plan to stay long, April never got involved in town life. Local boy Mitch Malone is the exact opposite. Born and raised in Willow Creek, he’s the gym teacher, the high school football coach, and a fixture at Jackson’s bar. He’s also deeply insecure about how his family views his personal life. When Mitch decides that he needs to bring a girlfriend to an upcoming Malone family get-together, he and April strike a deal: Mitch will help April fix up her house, and April will be Mitch’s fake girlfriend in front of his family. Over the next few weeks, the closeness that develops between them changes everything. This sexy, witty, fast-paced romantic comedy has surprising emotional depth.
The Book Of Hope: A Survival Guide For Trying Times by Jane Goodall and Douglas Abrams. At a time of pandemic, political divisiveness, and panic over climate change, is it possible to have hope? World-renowned naturalist Goodall joins with internationally best-selling author Abrams (The Book of Joy) to argue in the affirmative. Drawing on her work and her life, Goodall enunciates “Four Reasons for Hope”: the Amazing Human Intellect, the Resilience of Nature, the Power of Young People, and the Indomitable Human Spirit. Her own story of hope begins in the early years as she lived through World War II, then continues with her years in Gombe studying chimpanzees and the realization that she had to go out into the world as an advocate for environmental justice.
Library Laugh I
How do you fix a broken Pumpkin? With a pumpkin patch.
Stingy Schobel Says
It’s totally possible to give up single-use plastic water bottles AND find filtered water, too, when traveling.
Airports often are equipped with water fountains that have commercial-grade filters to deliver free, refreshing water. And if you’re staying at a hotel, one of the easiest things to do is to refill your bottle at the hotel gym; most likely there’s a hydration station that’s free for guests to use.
Not only do you avoid the waste of single-use plastic, but you also avoid the crazy-high prices for disposable water bottles at the hotel.
Libraries =
Information
Perhaps you’ve noticed that it’s not easy to get out of the supermarket with exactly what you went in to purchase.
Believe it or not, a lot of behavioral science goes into the way that store is designed and laid out with a single purpose in mind—to get you to buy more than you came in for. The store’s layout may be costing you money. Consider these four ways that you can avoid impulse buying and beat your supermarket at its own game.
Flowers: Designed to be located just inside the entrance and greet shoppers with a sense of beauty, fragrance, and whimsy. Frequent misting makes them appear to have been cut only hours before, so everything else in the store must be equally as fresh.
Produce: Without fail, the next area of the store layout will be produce. Subliminally, prompted by fresh flowers, you are ripe to load up on produce, whether you came to buy it or not. Reach into the back to find the freshest offerings as the oldest will be placed on top or nearest the front of the display.
Bakery: The bakery is in a corner opposite the entrance and there’s a reason for that. Most people arrive at the supermarket hungry and the bakery with its smells is a magnet to lure you in. Shop after you’ve eaten, or grab a snack before you get there.
Aisle Ends: these “endcaps” are prime real estate in the store because manufacturers pay money to have their products displayed there. Learn that display doesn’t always mean a discount. Know your products. Know your prices. An informed shopper is a shopper who cannot be fooled.
Library Laugh II
How do you make a waterbed bouncier? By adding spring water.
