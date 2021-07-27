The Palace Theatre, Crossville, welcomes two acts this week who should appeal to musical tastes from ol’ time rock’n’roll to folk, country and gospel.
Tickets are on sale now for both shows. Visit palacetheatre-crossville.com or call 931-484-6133 for tickets or more details.
Sting Ray Anthony returns to the Palace with his Jukebox Revue on July 30.
The Las Vegas and Branson, MO, legend’s act features songs from such rock’n’roll greats as Ritchie Valens, Buddy Holly, Bobby Darin, the Everly Brothers, Del Shannon and Ricky Nelson.
“Everyone will know the songs that I will sing and are invited to join in,” Anthony said.
Having worked alongside legends Bobby Vee, Fabian, Danny & The Juniors, Chubby Checker, Elvis and many others, Anthony gets audiences on their feet wherever he goes, whether it be in Branson, Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater, or Legends In Concert in Las Vegas.
At the Palace Theatre the following day, July 31, the Obed River Band brings in a country/folk/gospel blend.
Versatility is a huge plus with this band. Both electric and acoustic guitars are used along with some mighty strong vocals, an electric bass, fiddle, drums, and mandolin to create an exciting array of musical arrangements that are sure to make audiences smile, clap their hands, and want to get up and dance.
And for those who love great vocal harmony, The Obed River Band delivers in another big way. Three- and sometimes four-part harmony are at its very best with this band.
Pure vocal harmony is on display throughout their long-list of original down-home country-folk, soul and gospel songs this band brings to its growing list of fans everywhere.
The five versatile musicians who make up the band write, create, produce, publish, record, and mix their songs and musical arrangements.
The Palace Theatre is at 72 S. Main St., Crossville.
