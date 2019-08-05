Age is no barrier! It’s a limitation you put on your mind.
2019 Tennessee Senior Olympics Upper Cumberland
Registration for the 2019 TN Senior Olympics Fall division is open. This year’s events include golf, pickleball, bowling, table tennis, billiards, tennis, swimming, softball throw, horseshoes, basketball, shuffleboard, cornhole, chair volleyball, and track and field.
Remember: 2019 is a qualifying year for June 2021 nationals in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Qualification will occur at the 2020 Tennessee Senior state finals in Williamson County.
For the Upper Cumberland District Tennessee Senior Olympics registration form and event schedule, visit fairparkseniorcenter.org.
Registration packets are also now available at our office. We are open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays at 1433 Livingston Rd.
Registration deadline is Aug. 21st. Let’s make this year the best yet.
Community Summer Bash Aug. 8-10
Come on out and join us for our Community Summer Bash at the Cumberland County Fairgrounds. We have a great lineup of more than 20 vendors from all over Tennessee.
Thursday will be our opening day; we will have a day full of shopping our unique vendor booths and food trucks on site.
Friday and Saturday will be our family fun days. We will have family-oriented games and activities and our vendors, including food and dessert vendors.
We will take vendor registrations until Aug. 7. Indoor and outdoor space available $50 for all three days. Call 931-484-7416 to participate as a vendor, set up yard sale items, or sponsor a craft or game in the family activity area please contact us at 931-484-7416.
We welcome the community to be part of our Summer Bash. All booth rental fees help fund Fair Park Senior Center.
Fair Park Senior Center welcomes Ruth Lucas
Join us Friday, Aug. 9, as we welcome one of Fair Park’s favorites, Ruth Lucas. Stop by and enjoy the beautiful voice of this talented Crossville performer at 9:30 a.m. Bingo with Quality Home Health will start at 10:30. Lunch with Carolyn will be served at 11:30.
A big thank you to our entertainment, kitchen crew and bingo sponsors for always volunteering time to help Fair Park Senior Center impact the lives of others. It is greatly appreciated.
Free Senior Women’s Beginner Billiards Class Starting Aug. 14
Interested in learning billiards? Join us for women’s only beginners billiards classes. Classes will be from noon-3 p.m. each Wednesday at Fair Park Senior Center.
Our large billiards room holds four tables. There is a maximum of 10 players for each beginners class.
Call Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416 or our women’s billiards coordinator Judy Caudill at 352-347-9481 to join us.
Litter prevention class
We would like to thank special guest speaker, Carrie, from Cumberland County Sanitation for volunteering her time last week to teach a class on recycling and litter prevention.
Carrie specializes in recycling and litter prevention education and truly has a passion to further educate our community on the importance of recycling. She came to Fair Park prepared for a 20-minute class that turned into a 40-minute class due to the abundant amount of information she taught on and the overwhelming response she had. We all learned so much.
Thank you, Carrie, for all you do for our community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.