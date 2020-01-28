There’s still time to sign up for the Adult Winter Reading Club. Participants get one entry for each title they read whether as an e-book, book on disc, or hard print.
Prizes galore are in store. Good luck!
What’s Happening
Thursday, Jan. 30 — No events scheduled
Friday, Jan. 31 — Origami group meeting, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1 — Write Away Writing Group meeting, 10 a.m.
• Chess Class with Alan Kantor, 10 a.m.
• Beginning guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10 a.m.
• Intermediate guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10:30 a.m.
• Advanced guitar class with Tom Fincher, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Feb. 3— Assorted greeting card workshop, 9 a.m.
• Intermediate Learn Tai Chi, 2 p.m.
• Beginning Learn Tai Chi, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 4 — Valentine Origami with Marge Hofknecht, 9 a.m.
• KidBits storytime and craft, Children’s Library Carousel, 10 a.m.
• “Harriet” [PG13], Tuesday at the Movies, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 5— Ewe Can Knit needle workers group meeting, 10 a.m.
• Stamp Collectors Group meeting
, 11 a.m.
• Assorted greeting card workshop, noon
Great New Books
Hitting a Straight Lick with a Crooked Stick: Stories from the Harlem Renaissance by Zora Neale Hurston. Not only does this collection include some of the greatest stories from the great Hurston, examining race, class, sex and love within the context of African American culture, but it includes eight “lost” Harlem Renaissance tales unearthed from obscure periodicals and archives. The result is a refreshed view of Hurston as an American classic.
Careless Whiskers by Miranda James. Poor Charlie Harris. Daughter Laura is appearing in the debut of a play by a hot new author with local connections when the obnoxious actor she stars opposite — brought in from Hollywood with an entourage — keels over dead onstage. Now Laura is accused of his murder, and Charlie must clear her name with the help of faithful feline Diesel.
A Long Petal of the Sea by Isabel Allende. Winner of the National Book Foundation’s Lifetime Achievement Award, Allende explores the aftermath of the Spanish Civil War, as pregnant young widow Roser flees Franco’s Spain with Victor Dalmau, an army doctor and the brother of her dead husband. They enter a marriage of convenience to survive, boarding the SS Winnipeg for Chile —”the long petal of sea and wine and snow,” as Pablo Neruda called it — as they learn what being in exile really means.
Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite by Peter Schweizer. For over a decade, the work of five-time New York Times bestselling investigative reporter Peter Schweizer has sent shockwaves through the political universe. In Profiles in Corruption, Schweizer offers a deep-dive investigation into the private finances and secrets deals of some of America’s top political leaders. And, as usual, he doesn’t disappoint, with never-before-reported revelations that uncover corruption and abuse of power — all backed up by a mountain of corporate documents and legal filings from around the globe. Read about how they are making sweetheart deals, generating side income, bending the law to their own benefits, using legislation to advance their own interests and much more.
Libraries=Information
Preconditions, continued
We all lose bone mass as we age. When levels get lower but not quite low enough to be deemed osteoporosis, it’s called osteopenia. This should serve as a wake-up call.
For women older than 45, osteoporosis accounts for more days spent as a patient than for diabetes, heart attack or breast cancer.
Calcium and vitamin D are generally the first things your physician will talk to you about. Your doctor should also talk to you about taking up weight-bearing sports or exercises such as hiking, tennis or resistance training.
In addition to supplements, consider a food source that’s been shown to reduce osteoporosis risk: yogurt.
Borderline high cholesterol: If your cholesterol levels are above normal but not quite in that high range yet, it’s still worth making changes.
Even borderline high cholesterol levels can put you at an increased risk for heart attack or stroke. You could potentially receive a prescription for a statin, but the use of statins shouldn’t necessarily be your first go-to.
Cutting saturated fat intake (red meat, full-fat dairy products) to about 5% of your diet and filling up on fiber and omega-3 fatty acids (salmon, walnuts) can work as well as medications.
Stingy Schobel Says
Use cruise control. It can reduce your fuel use by 7% on the highway.
Go small. Research shows when the size of your shopping cart is doubled, you buy a whopping 40% more. Right–size your cart and save up to $233 a month for two.
Learn patterns. Grocery chains put certain products on sale at regular intervals Discover the pattern and easily save $300 a year.
Library Laugh
Rest in peace, boiled water. You will be mist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.