On Sept. 1, we started our Upper Cumberland Tennessee Senior Olympics District Games. What better way to kick off our Senior Olympics than with a great golf tournament at the beautiful Bear Trace Golf Course. We had a long day but it was a great day for golf. Our overall medals were awarded to Richard Barnett, bronze; Will Wilson, silver; and taking home the gold, John Beal. We would like to thank Bear Trace and their wonderful staff for hosting this event at their beautiful course.
If you are age 50 and above and would like to register for Senior Olympics, below is a list of events still open for registration. We have two options for registration now. You can register online by visiting fairparkseniorcenter.org click on the TN Senior Olympics tab, then click the “online registration” link or you can visit any of the event locations to pick up a registration packet. If you have any questions please contact Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416 or Alicia at 931-787-3702.
Below is a list of our event dates and times still open for registration:
• Friday, Sept. 16 — Basketball (Centennial Park) 10:30 a.m., free throw; 11:30 a.m., 3-point shot; 12:30 p.m., 3-on-3 (men’s and women’s)
• Saturday, Sept. 17 — Table Tennis (FG Multipurpose Building) 9 a.m., singles; 10:30 a.m., doubles; noon, mixed doubles
• Monday, Sept. 19 — Softball Throw (Centennial Park), noon Horseshoes (Centennial Park Back Arena), 2 p.m.
• Tuesday, Sept. 20 — Shuffleboard (Fentress County Senior Center) 9 a.m., singles
• Wednesday, Sept. 21 — Shuffleboard (Fentress County Senior Center) 9 a.m., doubles
• Thursday, Sept. 22 — Disc Golf (Cane Creek Park), 11 a.m.
• Monday, Sept. 26 — Chair Volleyball (Community Complex) 9 a.m.
• Tuesday, Sept. 27 — Corn Hole (Community Complex) Noon, singles; 2 p.m., doubles
• Saturday, Oct. 8 — Track and Field (Cumberland County High) 9 a.m., all events (rain date — Sunday, Oct. 9, at 9 a.m.)
Fair Park Senior Center is partnering with ExacCare to host two flu shot clinics at the center. No registration is necessary. ExacCare will be set up at Fair Park on the following dates and times:
Friday, Sept. 23, 9-10:30 a.m.
Friday, Oct. 21, 9-10:30 a.m.
If you are age 60 or above and are looking to meet new friends and get involved in your community look no further. Come by and see us to take a tour of our facility and grab a monthly calendar. There are no membership fees or dues and we have something for everyone. Fair Park is located at 1433 Livingston Road, Crossville. For more information you may call 931-484-7416. Our hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
