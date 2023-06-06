The Children’s and Teen Summer Reading Programs kick off this week, but there’s still time to sign up. Call the Library at 931-484-6790 and ask for Miss Patty for children, or Kristen for teens. Don’t miss out on these tremendous programs.
Great New Books
The Wind Knows My Name by Isabel Allende
This powerful and moving novel weaves together past and present, tracing the ripple effects of war and immigration on one child in Europe in 1938 and another in the United States in 2019. Vienna, 1938: Samuel Adler was six years old when his father disappeared during Kristallnacht, the night their family lost everything. Samuel’s mother secured a spot for him on the last Kindertransport train out of Nazi-occupied Austria to the United Kingdom, which he boarded alone carrying nothing but a change of clothes and his violin. Arizona, 2019: Eight decades later, Anita Diaz—a blind seven-year-old girl—and her mother board another train, fleeing looming danger in El Salvador and seeking refuge in the United States. However, their arrival coincides with the new family separation policy, and Anita finds herself alone at a camp in Nogales. She escapes through her trips to Azabahar, a magical world of the imagination she created with her sister back home. Anita’s case is assigned to Selena Duran, a young social worker who enlists the help of a promising lawyer from one of San Francisco’s top law firms. Together, they discover that Anita has another family member in the United States, Leticia Cordero, who is employed at the home of now eighty-six-year-old Samuel Adler, linking these two lives.
All the Sinners Bleed by S.A. Cosby
After years of working as an FBI agent, Titus Crown returns home to Charon County, land of moonshine, cornbread, fist fights and honeysuckle. Seeing his hometown struggling with a bigoted police force inspires him to run for sheriff. He wins and becomes the first Black sheriff in the history of the county. Then, a year to the day after his election, a young Black man is fatally shot by Titus’s deputies. Titus pledges to follow the truth wherever it leads. But no one expected he would unearth a serial killer who’s been hiding in plain sight, haunting the dirt lanes and woodland clearings of Charon.
Such Kindness by Andre Dubus III
Tom Lowe Jr. had it all. He had a beautiful, loving wife, an adoring young son and a solid house that he’d built with his own hands. Alas, Tom did not realize what he had until it was all gone. Like Tom, Dubus is a master craftsman. He builds structures that are bigger on the inside than appears possible from the outside. When Tom falls off a roof, requiring intensive hip-reconstruction surgery, he’s unable to work and soon becomes addicted to opioids. He can no longer make the payments on his escalating variable rate, his wife leaves him for another man and his son is all but a stranger. Tom is a male archetype, stoical with a strong work ethic, a provider not inclined to be emotive or ask for help. He now finds himself in subsidized housing, his only friend is the single mom of three next door, he’s struggling to make ends meet and is contemplating criminal behavior. Dubus subtly shifts registers and Tom begins to explore his interiority. Dubus is a scribe of the blue collar, the downtrodden and the destitute, with an uncanny ability to capture guilt, shame and anger while also infusing his characters with resilience, strength and hope.
Library Laugh I
Why were the magician’s arms covered in chocolate?
He had too many Twix up his sleeves.
Libraries=Information
Some of us might avoid light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs when lighting our homes because we’re afraid that the light will feel cold and clinical. But LED bulbs are highly energy-efficient, and finding the right bulbs can make all the difference in keeping your home warm and inviting.
When shopping for LED bulbs, key words to search for are “warm white” or “soft white” on the packaging. But more importantly, look for the Kelvin rating—a metric to measure color temperature—on the packaging. LED bulbs that are 3,000 Kelvins or less cast a yellow light. Any higher, and it’ll likely be a cooler, bright white light.
Library Laugh II
What do you call a kid with a dictionary in his pocket?
A smarty pants.
Stingy Schobel Says
You only need to raid your kitchen pantry to create an easy all-natural insect repellent to keep your potted plants and freshly planted seedlings in the garden from being attacked by pests.
Grab both cayenne pepper and garlic powder and sprinkle them around the plant and on top of the soil. These are perfectly harmless, all-natural additives that won’t hurt plants, but insects hate them.
You can also boil water with garlic to make a garlic spray. Then, when cool, pour the mixture into a bottle to spray leaves, stems and anywhere you think insects may be attacking your plants.
Summer Smile Bonus
What do librarians take with them when they go fishing?
Bookworms.
