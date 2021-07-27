The deadline for local shutterbugs to enter their work in the 2021 Big South Fork and Obed Wild and Scenic River photography contests is Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Images may show wildlife, plant life, natural landscapes, historic areas, weather or people interacting with nature within the two parks.
All photographs should accurately reflect the subject matter and the scene as it appeared.
For the Obed Wild and Scenic River, photographs may be submitted in one of five categories:
Dark Skies – Photographs that show a view of the night sky
Flora & Fauna — Animals in their natural habitat, including close-ups of invertebrates, or plants in their natural habitat, including close-ups of flowers, fungi, lichen, and algae
Youth — Entries in any category by photographers under 17 years of age
Tennessee Landscapes — Expansive and dramatic views of the land and its features within the Tennessee park boundaries.
Recreation – Photographs of people participating in recreational activities
Photographs from the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area can be entered in one of seven categories:
Dark Skies – Photographs that show a view of the night sky
Human History — Photographs that historic or culturally significant structures
Flora & Fauna — Animals in their natural habitat, including close-ups of invertebrates, or plants in their natural habitat, including close-ups of flowers, fungi, lichen, and algae
Youth — Entries in any category by photographers under 18 years of age
Kentucky Landscapes — Expansive and dramatic views of the land and its features within the Kentucky park boundaries
Tennessee Landscapes — Expansive and dramatic views of the land and its features within the Tennessee park boundaries.
Recreation – Photographs of people participating in recreational activities
Entries will be judged on technical excellence, originality, creativity, visual impact, and artistic merit. Judges’ decisions are final.
Winning entries from the Obed will be exhibited at the Obed Visitor Center Aug. 27.
Selected entries from the Big South Fork will be displayed Sept. 3 at the Bandy Creek Visitor Center.
Selected images may also be displayed on the internet and other venues.
The contests are open to all photographers, except National Park Service employees and their immediate families and household members. Each person may only submit three photos into the competition. All photos must be in a digital format. Each entry must be accompanied by a completed entry form with all information clearly filled out.
Entry forms may be downloaded from www.nps.gov/obed/learn/photosmultimedia/obed-photo-contest.htm for the Obed or www.nps.gov/biso/planyourvisit/biso-photo-contest.htm for Big South Fork.
Entries may be emailed to biso_information@nps.gov.
Hand-delivered or mailed entries should be taken to:
•Visitor Center at 208 N. Maiden Street, P. O. Box 429, Wartburg, TN 37887, Attn: Photo Exhibit
•Big South Fork NRRA, 4564 Leatherwood Road, Oneida, Tennessee 37841, Attn: Photo Exhibit.
All entries must be received by 4:30 p.m. (ET) on Saturday, July 31.
For more information on the Obed Wild and Scenic River, call 423-346-6294 or the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area at 423-286-7275.
