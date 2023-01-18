Bob Stevens is the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade’s Featured Artist for February and will be honored at the Fun and Wine Friday Reception on Friday, Feb. 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Plateau Creative Arts Center (451 Lakeview Dr.).
The membership special exhibit for February is “Books We Love.” The public is invited to come to this free event and enjoy a glass of wine or non-alcoholic beverage, meet Stevens as well as other artists and view a wonderful variety of artwork.
Originally from Illinois, Stevens lived and worked in Atlanta, GA as an auditor. Later he went into computer programing and systems design. After retirement, Stevens and his wife moved to Sparta, TN to be closer to family.
Stevens always enjoyed doodling during meetings and his habit developed into drawing. After moving to Tennessee, he was drawing in a waiting room where he met artist Eric Buechel. Buechel invited him to one of his painting classes, and Stevens has been painting ever since.
Stevens’ artwork features a wide variety of painting styles and subject matter, ranging from portraits to abstracts and still life to landscapes. He enjoys painting with acrylic, oils, air brush, glass and ink.
Stevens states, “I just like to put paint on stuff. Canvas, wood, glass, saw blades … my wife says I’m like the old lady who puts the hot sauce on everything.”
The artwork of Stevens Stevens will be on display along with the members’ gallery artwork exhibit from Feb. 3 through March 2. The Arts Center is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All artwork in the gallery and in the Endless Possibilities Shop is available for purchase.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
