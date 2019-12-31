One of the most profound losses for anyone with low vision is to hear the words, "You can no longer drive."
Transportation will be the topic of discussion with Beth Stephens, MyRide volunteer coordinator, at the next Visually Impaired Support (VIS) Group of Cumberland County meeting. Jamie Edwards, coordinator of the Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency (UCHRA), will join the conversation. The public is welcome to attend Thursday, Jan. 9, at 10 a.m. at the Sonshine Soup Kitchen, 69 Neecham St., Crossville.
MyRide Senior Transportation is a division of UCHRA and is one-on-one transportation for Cumberland County older adults ages 60 and over who can walk on their own with the assistance of a cane or walker. Trips can be anywhere in Cumberland County, including grocery stores, beauty/barber shops, banks, post offices, retail shops, medical appointments, pharmacies, restaurants, social events and more.
There is a $25 yearly membership, which includes the first three one-way trips; thereafter, a round trip is $4. The members pay in advance for their rides, so the volunteers do not collect any money. A three-day notice is required for rides to help ensure that a volunteer is available.
No ride is guaranteed. Rides are based on the availability of the volunteers, but fulfilling members' transportation requests is the highest priority for the MyRide staff. The volunteers who drive for MyRide are asked to volunteer a minimum of three hours per month.
Each volunteer downloads an app on their cell phone or computer, and they choose the rides that they are available to complete. Because they will be providing door-through-door service, the volunteers must be at least 21 years of age, pass a background check, have a clean driving record, and attend a two-hour training session before transporting members.
Monetary gifts may be donated to MyRide for memberships and/or rides. The donations can be for any persons in need, a certain individual, a group or an area. MyRide helps improve the quality of life for older adults by enabling them to obtain essential services, plus maintain their independence, dignity and quality of life. For more information, visit the website at www.myrideuctn.com or call 1-833-969-7433.
Stephens has worked for UCRHA for 19 years. She began her career with the agency as an administrative assistant in the executive department. For the 15 years prior to accepting the position as the MyRide volunteer coordinator, she was the advisory board coordinator for 14 counties.
"I enjoy helping others, especially seniors," she said.
She cares for her 83-year-old mother and enjoys time with her family, including her grandson, who is her pride and joy. She has a caring and loving heart and will go out of her way to help others.
Jamie Edwards, Cumberland County coordinator, has worked for UCHRA for the past 23 years. During her early years with the agency, Edwards worked with the training department in the Fentress County office, assisting clients who wished to go back to school. In 2012, Edwards transferred to Pickett County and worked there as the county coordinator and then she transferred to Cumberland County in May 2018.
UCHRA offers other services and programs: Upper Cumberland Area Rural Transit System (UCARTS), Meals on Wheels, Low-Income Homeowner Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), commodities distribution program, Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) assistance and more.
To learn more about services that the Cumberland County UCHRA office provides, come and take part in Stephens and Jamie Edwards' presentation on Jan. 9 at the Sonshine Soup Kitchen, 69 Neecham St., in downtown Crossville, at 10 a.m. Get all the answers to your questions.
Would you like to support the VIS Group by becoming a member? 2020 membership dues are $25, which also gives you affiliation with the American Council of the Blind and the Tennessee Council of the Blind. VIS offers a free on-loan equipment program, a free resource guide and interesting monthly support meetings. Volunteers are always appreciated. They are the blind and visually impaired who reach out and give support to people with low vision.
Join the VIS Group for a sociable morning with good conversation and information. Coffee, tea and pastry provided. They will be celebrating January birthdays. To know more about the VIS Group, call Linda Simmons at 931-787-1772 or visit visgroup.org.
