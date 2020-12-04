Celebrate the holidays at Tennessee’s Victorian Village. Come join Historic Rugby for a festive, old fashioned Victorian Christmas featuring period carolers, Christmas stories, historic buildings and virtual private home tours and a Community Christmas Tree on Dec. 5 and 12 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Be sure to greet Father Christmas as he makes his way through the village bringing joy to all.
Do some of your Christmas shopping at our Commissary or one of the shops in the village. Don’t miss out on finding some unique, one-of-a-kind items you won’t be able to find anywhere else! Support local crafters and small businesses by finding that perfect Christmas gift in one of the Historic Rugby shops. Local artists will also be on hand to display and sell their special holiday items.
Rugby’s historic buildings such as the Hughes Public Library, Kingstone Lisle, Christ Church Episcopal and Rugby Schoolhouse will be twinkling with candlelight as they are decorated like Christmases past. There will be a video of other Historic Rugby buildings and private homes in the Rebecca Johnson Theatre.
Historic Rugby is being mindful of all CDC recommendations and has designed this event with everyone’s safety in mind.
For more information or directions, please contact Historic Rugby at (423) 628-2441. Visitors are encouraged to visit the website for more information about the village, www.historicrugby.org. Follow them on Facebook at historicrugby.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.