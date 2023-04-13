The University of Tennessee Extension Center instructs chair yoga classes at 2 p.m. every Thursday at at Fair Park Senior Center.
Benefits of chair yoga include:
Increased flexibility. The ability to bend, twist, stretch, and move freely is important for more than doing yoga.
Improved strength. Using your muscles to complete yoga poses builds strength.
Improved proprioception.
Reduced stress.
Reduced pain.
Improved pain management skills.
Better sleep.
Stop by Fair Park Senior Center for a full schedule of physical activities offered.
Indoor yard sale
Fair Park will have a huge indoor yard sale 8 a.m.-4 p.m. April 24-27.
All proceeds from the yard sales go back into the programs offered at Fair Park.
Those who wish to donate items may bring them by any time during business hours.
Yard sale donations are accepted all year round.
Fair Park Nutrition Program
April menus are now available for reservation.
This program provides a hot homemade nutritionally balanced meal at 11:30 a.m. every Wednesday and Friday at no charge.
This nutrition program does not have income requirements.
The only requirement is to be a Fair Park Senior Center member and reserve meals.
Call the center during business hours for details on how to sign up and reserve meals.
* * *
Stay up to date with the center’s weekly schedule of events and activities by stopping by for a monthly calendar, visiting fairparksenirocenter.org or finding them on Facebook under Fair Park.
